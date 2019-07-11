7 mistakes you’re making when hosting a backyard barbecue, and how to avoid them

caption Hosting the perfect backyard barbecue isn’t always easy. source iStock

A backyard barbecue can be a fun way to celebrate warm weather and spend time with your loved ones but sometimes they don’t always go off without a hitch.

Saving all of your prep for the day of the barbecue can leave you stressed and you may miss out on the socializing and fun of the party.

Leaving food out at room temperature or in the sun for too long can cause bacteria to develop which may make guests ill, so be mindful of which dishes you put out and for how long.

Asking your guests about their dietary restrictions and food allergies in advance can help you create an inclusive menu that everyone can enjoy.

Warm weather, loved ones, and delicious food is the perfect recipe for a backyard barbecue – but these celebrations don’t always go off without a hitch.

Here are some common backyard-barbecue mistakes to avoid so your next outdoor celebration can be smooth sailing.

Mistake #1: You’re saving all of your prep for the last minute

“Prep and season your proteins, collect your grill tools, extra towels, an outdoor trash can, and anything else you think you may need come grilling time,” Lauren Katz, culinary manager for Blue Apron, told INSIDER.

To make this easier, craft a list of everything that needs to get done before the celebration and sort it into categories: stuff that can be done a few days prior, things you can do the night before, and tasks that must be done the day of.

Mistake #2: You’re leaving food out at room temperature for too long, which can potentially make guests ill

Cookouts and barbecues are typically outside and in the sunshine, which means food left out for too long may spoil or breed bacteria, which could possibly make people ill.

The FDA recommends that you discard any perishable food left at room temperature for more than two hours, so keep this in mind throughout your barbecue and consider bringing food out a bit at a time instead of all at once.

Also keep in mind that some popular backyard-barbecue dishes, like poultry, potato salad, macaroni salad, and cold cuts are more susceptible to harmful bacteria than others.

Mistake #3: You’re only making complicated dishes that must be prepared during your barbecue

You’ll want to enjoy your backyard celebration and the company of your loved ones, so try to balance out your dishes between simple things that you can cook during the barbecue and more complicated foods that can be prepared in advance.

“Pick menu items that hold well so you don’t have to miss the party because you’re too busy cooking – barbecue makes it easy,” said Linh Aven, executive chef at B.GOOD.

You can also get creative with your offerings by creating a build-your-own food bar, which can be fun for guests but also easy to prep and manage during your event.

“Chicken holds better than burgers, so consider [making] a grilled-chicken sandwich bar. You can grill up the chicken 20 minutes before your guests arrive and prep all the toppings in advance,” added Aven.

Mistake #4: You’re focused on providing too many drink options instead of keeping things simple

Buying a wide variety of drinks and maintaining a well-stocked bar area can be expensive and stressful, so consider keeping your beverage options fairly limited, especially if you’re hosting a large event.

When it comes to alcohol, you might want to keep your offerings limited to a few popular choices (such as beer or wine) and consider preparing a big batch of a cocktail you think most guests will enjoy. You may also want to offer some popular soda varieties, iced tea, or even a big-batch mocktail for guests who do not drink.

Mistake #5: You’re not asking guests about their dietary restrictions before you plan your menu

As a host, you likely want all of your guests to feel welcome and appreciated and, of course … well-fed.

If you’re looking to craft an inclusive menu that all of your guests can enjoy, ask attendees about their food allergies and dietary restrictions before you grocery shop so you can better make alterations to your menu or include additional offerings.

Mistake #6: You’re not labeling the foods you’re serving

It’s courteous and handy to add sticky notes or small menu cards to the food you’re serving, noting dishes that might be dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan, etc. You can also use these small labels to list some of the main ingredients in a dish.

Doing so can help your guests more safely and easily build their plates it can also save you from answering a lot of questions about what’s in certain dishes.

Mistake #7: You’re not calculating how much food you’ll actually need to feed your guests

Before shopping, figure out how much you will need of everything by crafting a list. Per The Spruce, when calculating how much you think people will eat you’ll always want to round up (assume guests will eat more than you think). You’ll also want to make bigger portions of more popular dishes (like macaroni and cheese or pasta salad).

At a barbecue, having leftover food is oftentimes better than running out – plus, if you end up having leftover dishes, you can send your guests home with some wrapped-up plates or even have lunch for yourself the next day.