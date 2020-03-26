How to import bookmarks to Mozilla Firefox from another browser

caption You can important your bookmarks from another browser to Firefox. source PixieMe/Shutterstock

You can import your bookmarks to Firefox if you switch your computer’s default web browser.

You can select Firefox as your default browser on Mac or PC, as long as you’ve downloaded it first.

Here’s how to import your bookmarks to Firefox, so that there’s little to no disruption in your daily browsing routine.

Switching to a new web browser can feel as life-altering as switching barbers, mobile providers, or health insurance plans.

Fortunately, if you’ve decided to adopt Firefox, there’s a seamless way to transition.

How to import bookmarks to Firefox from another browser

1. Open Firefox on your Mac or PC.

2. Go to “Bookmarks” in the top menu, then select “Show All Bookmarks.” You can also use “command” + “shift” + “B” on your Mac or “CTRL” + “SHIFT” + “B” on your PC to pull up your Bookmarks options.

caption Click “Show All Bookmarks.” source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. A window called “Library” will open. Click the up and down arrow icon, indicating “Import and backup your bookmarks.”

4. Select “Import Data from Another Browser…” at the bottom.

caption On the next screen, you’ll be able to select which browser to import bookmarks from, with options like Chrome or Safari. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. Select the browser, then “Continue.”

caption The checkbox to import bookmarks will be selected by default. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

6. Make sure “Bookmarks” is checked then click “Continue.”

7. You can select “Done” when the import is completed.

Be patient – the bookmarks won’t appear immediately.

Restart your browser, and they should appear in a few moments.

