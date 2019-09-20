How to increase the font size on your Mac computer’s display in 2 different ways

caption You can increase the font size on your Mac computer with these workarounds. source Shutterstock

You can’t easily increase font size on a Mac in a specific font setting, but there are two different ways to get it done.

You can, for example, change the resolution of your display to effectively increase the size of everything on your screen via your system preferences.

Or, to increase the size of everything within certain program windows, you can use a simple keyboard shortcut to zoom in on your screen.

Here’s what you need to do to increase the font size on your Mac.

Computers are great, until you start to notice that working with them all day is impacting your vision, or you’re having a hard time seeing what’s on your screen.

If that’s the case, you may have considered increasing the standard font size on your Mac to help with small text that can be difficult to read.

Unfortunately, you can’t simply press a button to get it done. But there are workarounds that will basically give you the same result.

Here’s one way to accomplish this task:

How to increase the font size on a Mac by scaling your display

1. Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of the screen and select “System Preferences.”

caption Click on System Preferences. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Click “Displays.”

caption Select Displays. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Under the main tap, labeled “Display,” switch from “Default for display” to “Scaled.”

4. Select a lower resolution from the box that appears below “Scaled” – the lower you get on the list of available resolutions, the larger everything on your screen will appear. You may need to confirm your decision in a pop-up window.

caption Change your resolution to effectively increase font size. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

You may wish to adjust the resolution a few times to find the right size for your needs.

How to increase the font size on a Mac by zooming in on your screen

If you don’t like how this method impacts your Mac’s display, there is another one you may wish to use while viewing web browsers and certain programs.

Simply press the “Command” and “+” buttons at the same time to increase the size of everything in those windows by 10% at a time.

After you’re done, you can reverse this zoom feature by pressing “Command” and “-” at the same time until the zoom pop-up reads “100%.”

For more information on zooming, read our article, “How to zoom in and out on any Mac computer, using a keyboard or trackpad.”

