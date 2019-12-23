How to insert multiple rows in Google Sheets in 2 ways, using your PC or Mac

caption It’s easy to add multiple rows to a Google Sheets spreadsheet. source STEFANY LUNA DE LINZY/Shutterstock

You can insert multiple rows in Google Sheets, either above or below your existing rows.

When you’re working with a spreadsheet in Google Sheets, you can add rows with just a couple of clicks.

If you need to add data to the middle of a Google Sheet, you could add it at the bottom, and then re-sort your sheet to get the new entries to the right place – but it’s sometimes easier to simply add new rows in the spot where you want to place the data.

Here’s how to do it.

How to insert a single row in Google Sheets

When you select a cell in Google Sheets, you can right click to add a new row.

1. Right-click on a selected cell.

2. Choose “Insert Row” from the pop-up menu.

caption Click “Insert Row.” source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

Your row will be added above the cell you selected.

Notice that you don’t have the option to insert multiple rows or to insert rows below the current row. Read on for instructions on how to insert more than one row.

caption Your new row has now been inserted. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

How to insert multiple rows in Google Sheets

It’s simple to have more control over adding rows, if you know what to do. Here are the steps to add multiple rows in Google Sheets at once.

1. Click and hold your mouse on the number to the left of the row where you want to add more rows. This will highlight the whole row.

2. Without releasing that click, drag your cursor down to highlight the number of rows you want to add. For example, if you want to add two rows, drag over the next row down to highlight two rows.

caption Highlight the number of rows you’d like to insert. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

3. Right-click anywhere in the highlighted area. Click “Add [number] Rows” in the menu that appears. You’ll have two options – to add rows above or below your current row.

caption Choose where you’d like to insert the new rows. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

Your new rows will appear immediately.

