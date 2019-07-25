How to install and manage fonts in Windows 10, and customize a font’s default settings

caption You can install a new font on your Windows 10 computer in a few quick steps. source Reuters

Windows 10 comes with more than 100 fonts installed by default, but you may eventually want to know how to install new fonts.

The ability to choose between fonts when creating text documents or graphics allows you to customize styles according to your preferences.

If you want to use a font you’ve created or downloaded from the internet, Windows 10 allows you to install new fonts in a few easy steps.

When you get a new Windows PC, there’s not much you need to do to get it up and running these days. Most computers are made to be pretty much ready to go straight out of the box, so you can begin surfing the internet, sending emails, and listening to music in just a few minutes.

If you’re a student, journalist, or someone who handles administrative tasks, you can get typing quickly too. Windows 10 even comes with more than 100 fonts pre-installed so you can customize your documents however you’d like.

But if you want to install new fonts, whether it’s one you’ve designed or found online to download, doing so is simple and will allow you to customize your text even more.

Here’s what you need to know to download new fonts in Windows 10.

How to install a new font on Windows 10

Before you do anything, you need to have a new font file downloaded. You can download TrueType font files online, often for free. Check out sites like DaFont and Font Squirrel for fonts you might want to download.

1. In the Windows 10 taskbar, locate the search bar to the right of the Windows icon on the left hand corner of your screen and type “fonts,” selecting the result that appears at the top of the screen, which should be “Font preview and related settings.”

caption Open the Font menu in your System Settings. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

2. On the Fonts screen, you will see a list of already installed fonts as well as small icons illustrating what each font looks like.

3. To install a new font, simply drag the TrueType font file you downloaded from the file’s current location into the Font folder, where your already installed fonts appear. Note that as you drop the file into the folder, you’ll likely see a brief pop-up message letting you know that the font is being installed. This should disappear within a few seconds.

Voila – your new font is installed! Once you’ve installed it, you can delete the TrueType file.

How to remove a font on Windows 10

If you dislike a font you’ve installed, or want to get rid of one that came with Windows 10, doing so is simple.

2. Locate the font you wish to uninstall in the list of installed fonts and double-click on it.

2. Locate the font you wish to uninstall in the list of installed fonts and double-click on it.

3. You will be taken to the font’s info page, where an option will appear to uninstall the font. Click on “Uninstall.”

caption Uninstalling fonts should only take a few seconds. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. A pop-up window will appear asking you to confirm your desire to uninstall the font in question. Click “Uninstall” again and the font will be removed.

How to manage installed fonts on Windows 10

If you want to manage a given font’s settings, such as its default size, you can do this through the font’s settings page.

2. Locate the font you wish to uninstall in the list of installed fonts and click on it.

2. Locate the font you wish to uninstall in the list of installed fonts and click on it.

3. To change the size of the font in question, move the sliding bar to the left to make the font’s default size smaller or to the right to make it bigger. Close out of the window to save changes.

