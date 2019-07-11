How to invert the colors on your Mac computer’s display, and change your display settings with keyboard shortcuts

caption Invert the colors on your Mac in just a few simple steps. source Apple

You can invert the colors on a Mac to provide a change of pace for your eyes, especially if you’re getting bored with the same old display settings.

Making the change on your Mac is easy to do, and you can establish a keyboard shortcut for more frequent use.

Whether you’re looking to get a change of scenery or help you focus more on what’s on your screen, inverting the colors on your Mac can be a useful tool.

And while your Mac doesn’t come with an automatic shortcut to access this feature, it can be easily done by going through your computer’s System Preferences, and you can also set up a keyboard shortcut if it’s something you want to use on a regular basis.

Here’s what you need to know, in either case.

How to invert the colors on a Mac

You can invert the colors on your Mac easily through its System Preferences. Here’s how to do it:

1. Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of the screen, then choose “System Preferences.”

2. Click “Accessibility.”

caption From System Preferences, choose Accessibility. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Toggle down to “Display” (in the left sidebar) and select “Invert colors.”

caption Check “Invert colors” from the Display screen. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

From that screen, you’ll also be able to do things like turn on grayscale, increase contrast, reduce transparency, and change the display contrast and cursor size.

Setting up keyboard shortcuts to invert the colors on a Mac

You can opt to turn on a keyboard shortcut that allows you to invert colors more easily. Here’s how to rig the shortcut:

1. Go back into your System Preferences (located in the Apple menu at the top of your screen).

2. Select “Keyboard,” toggle over to “Shortcuts” (at the top) and then click “Accessibility” in the left sidebar.

caption Set up a keyboard shortcut for inverting colors. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Check the box next to “Invert colors” and use the command listed next to that (or create your own by clicking the shortcut) to invert colors on demand.

