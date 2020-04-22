Heavyweights like Mark Cuban and Chamath Palihapitiya offer coronavirus investing tips — plus loads of stock picks

- source
Billionaires Mark Cuban and Chamath Palihapitiya have a lot more in common than owning NBA teams. They’ve also made headlines in the past couple of weeks with their comments on the post-coronavirus landscape.
In an upset of epic proportions, Palihapitiya’s views are actually more outspoken than Cuban’s. He appeared on CNBC last week and absolutely unloaded on the ultra-wealthy and corporations seeking bailouts.
Perhaps lost amid the fervor has been Palihapitiya’s outstanding professional track record. But the Investing team at Business Insider – never one to takes its eye off the ball – has been all over his market views.
Cuban, meanwhile, unveiled his own thoughts on the post-virus investing environment. In the end, both arrived at a similar conclusion: now is the time to seek bargains in real estate.
Both viewpoints are included below in our usual range of stories, which fit into two categories: (1) expert recommendations and (2) stock picks. Both sections are worth browsing for keen, actionable insights from some of the industry’s most notable and successful figures.
Expert recommendations
‘I’ve gone to cash’: Mark Cuban outlines his coronavirus investing strategy ahead of another ‘leg down’ in markets – and says now is the time to buy real estate
While the billionaire entrepreneur and investor is patiently sitting in cash waiting for the coronavirus fallout to subside, he’s still bullish on commodities and real estate. He unpacks his full views.
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya has reaped a 997% return since 2011. He shares his 3-part strategy for today’s coronavirus-hit market – and outlines how he’s mining real estate for opportunities.
The CEO of Social Capital has developed an intuitive framework for thinking about investing during downturns. With this methodology – which he describes as “excruciatingly boring, numbing, and time-consuming” – he’s able to zero in on sectors and specific names that should benefit well into the future.
One of the world’s best small-company fund managers tells us how he finds ‘hidden growth’ that others miss – and shares his 3 top picks for the year ahead
John Barr of the Needham Aggressive Growth Fund thrives by finding companies with growth potential that most of his peers are overlooking. He favors companies run by their founders, and firms that are making big investments in their business that haven’t paid off yet.
Bank of America’s wealth-management chief overseeing $2.7 trillion says investors must make 3 permanent changes to thrive in a market ravaged by the coronavirus
In an exclusive interview, Chris Hyzy – the chief investment officer for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank – explains his view on how investors should rejigger their diversification, asset-allocation, and portfolio-rebalancing practices in a post-coronavirus world.
A Wall Street strategy chief lays out 8 stock trades that can give investors an extra jolt of returns as the post-coronavirus rally enters a new phase
Leuthold Group chief investment strategist Jim Paulsen says it’s a good time for investors to add some risk to their portfolios and recommends focusing on stocks that are more volatile than the broader market.
An expert at Boyar Research lays out the Warren Buffett-inspired investing approach that’s helped the firm crush the market for 7 years – and offers 4 stock picks for a coronavirus-battered market
John Boyar has outperformed the broader market by 6.9% on an annual basis over the past seven years. Today, he sees opportunities in stocks that have been battered by the coronavirus-induced sell-off.
Single-stock picks
Chris Davis is so good at picking stocks that he made clients $1 billion on a single trade. He breaks down 3 stocks poised to deliver as the coronavirus causes market mayhem.
Today, Davis is only investing in his absolute highest-conviction ideas as “fewer and fewer” businesses meet his stringent criteria.
