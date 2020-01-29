The one word that defined Davos, investing in India’s hyper-growth, and fading recession fears

source Reuters / Denis Balibouse

Dear Readers,

I spent last week attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Across more than 15 separate conversations with top investors, executives, strategists, and thought leaders, a clear theme emerged. In fact, it can be boiled down to a single word: upskilling.

The concept is straightforward: as technology disrupts workplaces worldwide, companies are trying to find ways for existing employees to work in tandem with it. Many experts describe it as a solution that keeps companies from having to cut jobs.

To learn more, check out our exhaustive compilation of executive commentary on upskilling.

Another hot topic of discussion at Davos was the rise of India as the next global business superpower. We spoke to Rishi Kapoor, the co-CEO of InvestCorp, who laid out his highly compelling investment thesis around India – and the specific areas he’s targeting.

Other key discussions included the CEO and global markets chief at Barings telling us that they have no real fears of recession. They did, however, outline a scenario that would get their attention very quickly.

We also sat down with the ever-colorful Anthony Scaramucci, who shared his bullish thoughts on bitcoin, and explained why he’s a lot more confident now that Trump will lose than he was just last week.

Going beyond our Davos musings, here’s a rundown of some more recent coverage:

A real-estate investor who started buying properties with $0 down shares a little-known financing strategy that he’s grown into a multi-million dollar portfolio

Gabriel Hamel, founder and CEO of Hamel Investments, started buying up real-estate investment properties using an unconventional method of financing. He says that this methodology can create a “win-win” scenario for both buyer and seller.

READ MORE HERE >>

GOLDMAN SACHS: Stocks that pay huge dividends are historically cheap. Here are the 12 poised to make the biggest payouts to investors through 2021.

David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, says high-dividend stocks are a compelling opportunity because they’re historically inexpensive compared to lower-dividend companies. In addition to being cheap relative to their expected earnings, Kostin says the stocks offer double the dividend growth.

READ MORE HERE >>

The world’s most accurate economist breaks down 2 overlooked risks to markets right now – and shares his top advice for investors

Christophe Barraud was recently ranked by Bloomberg as the most accurate forecaster of the US economy for an eighth straight year, and of the European economy for a fifth. He spoke with Business Insider about what he sees coming next.

READ MORE HERE >>

Other good stories from the investing realm: