An exclusive chat with famed hedge funder Jim Rogers, investing advice from a Seth Klarman disciple, and a troubling divergence in stocks

source Business Insider Video

Dear Readers,

Finding a market expert who’s calling for an imminent crash isn’t exactly a difficult prospect at this point. But how many of those people can say they racked up a 4,200% return in the market over just 10 years? Not many. Maybe just one, in fact.

That would be Jim Rogers, the chairman of Rogers Holdings, who shot to investing fame in the 1970s and 1980s after a hedge fund he cofounded with George Soros blew the doors off the competition. The duo excelled at identifying and exploiting overlooked opportunities, and they rode the approach to great success.

Resident markets guru Akin Oyedele landed an exclusive interview with the elusive legend, who laid out how he’s preparing for the next downturn – one he says will be the “worst crash of our lifetime.” Check out his full comments here.

On the subject of market legends, billionaire Seth Klarman has experienced such immense success that he’s amassed a legion of investing disciples. One of those is David Stein, the former chief investment strategist and chief portfolio strategist at Fund Evaluation Group, who spent considerable time learning directly from Klarman.

Stein recently spoke to Business Insider’s Chris Competiello and laid out his strategy for spotting profitable investments with a “high degree of predictability.” His full recommendations and overall outlook on how to succeed in investing can be found here.

Going beyond that, here’s a rundown of our other main coverage from the last week. It includes an interview with a wildly successful personal-finance expert and self-made millionaire, Fed commentary from BlackRock’s $1.9 trillion bond chief, and a close look at a jarring divergence playing out in the stock market.

A personal-finance expert grew his bank account from $2.26 to $1 million in just 5 years. He breaks down the mindset shift that sparked his success – and offers advice for getting ahead.

Grant Sabatier, founder of Millennial Money and author of Financial Freedom, is a self-made millionaire who at one time only had $2.26 left in his bank account. Instead of religiously focusing on his spending, he thought of ways to maximize his income through side-hustles.

Sabatier says cutting back on your three biggest expenses, diversifying your income, and investing voraciously is the path to financial freedom.

READ MORE HERE >>

Forget the rate cut: BlackRock’s $1.9 trillion bond chief told us of a more significant bombshell the Fed just dropped on markets – and explained how investors can start profiting from it

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates last week for the third time this year. But to Rick Rieder, the global chief investment officer of fixed income at BlackRock, that wasn’t the biggest news of the day.

In an exclusive interview with Business Insider, Rieder explained why the Fed’s continued purchases of Treasury bills have more significant implications for investors.

READ MORE HERE >>

Wall Street pros and everyday investors have dramatically different views on the market. Here’s why the chief strategist at Charles Schwab says that could spell deep trouble for stocks.

Hedge funds and institutional investors are growing more pessimistic about stocks while retail investors are getting more optimistic, according to new data from SentimenTrader.

Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist for Charles Schwab, says that when the two groups disagree, the experienced investors are usually right – and tough times tend to lie ahead.

READ MORE HERE >>

Other good stories from the investing realm: