How to issue a refund on eBay in 3 different ways, to satisfy your customers

You can issue a refund on eBay either by responding to a buyer’s request, or by proactively cancelling an order before it’s shipped.

Once you issue a refund, you can ask for the item you sold to be returned to you – however, depending on the value of the item, this might not be worth it.

You can also issue eBay refunds directly through PayPal, the platform that actually processes eBay payments.

eBay tends to sides with buyers over sellers, so if you’re an eBay seller who’s having an issue with a buyer, you’re probably going to end up issuing a refund.

Thus, it’s a good idea to know how to swiftly process eBay refunds, so you can keep your customers as satisfied as possible.

When you refund an item, you can also ask the buyer to return the item to you. But you may have to pay for their shipping costs, so if the item in question wasn’t all that valuable to begin with, consider just letting the buyer keep it anyway.

How to issue a refund on eBay

There are three ways to issue eBay refunds. The first is to respond to a buyer’s request for a return. You’ll receive a notification in your Returns dashboard. There, you can elect to offer a partial or full refund.

Second, you can cancel an order and issue a refund proactively, before you ship the item. This is the right move if you detect an issue with your product before you even send it, and it’s a quick and easy process.

To cancel an eBay order (whether it has shipped or not – you have 30 days to do so), follow these steps.

1. Log into your eBay account and navigate to your Seller Hub.

2. Under the “Orders” tab, click the appropriate link: “Awaiting Shipment:” or “Paid and Shipped.”

caption Depending on what phase your order is it, you’ll want to go to one of these highlighted pages. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Locate the item to be refunded and click the arrow beside the words “Leave feedback,” and then click “Cancel order” from the drop-down menu.

caption Cancel the order, and you’ll be able to issue a refund. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Select your reason for cancelling the order, then hit “Submit.”

But the best way to issue an eBay refund is to do so directly via PayPal. Here’s how.

1. Log into your PayPal account and click the “Activity” link on top of the page.

caption You have 180 days to issue PayPal refunds. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Locate the transaction you want to refund and click on it.

3. Click “Refund this payment.”

caption PayPal makes it easy to issue partial refunds, which may settle the dispute. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Enter the amount you want to refund (the full total will appear by default), add a note if you wish, and hit “Issue Refund.”

