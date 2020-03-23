How to italicize text in Google Hangouts and use other formatting options

caption It’s easy to italicize text in Google Hangouts in two ways. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

You can italicize text in Google Hangouts in the desktop version on your Mac or PC.

If you use the classic version of Google Hangouts, you can create italicized, bold, or underlined text using keyboard shortcuts.

Google’s new platforms, Google Hangouts Chat and Meet allow for text formatting using simple symbols as well, such as asterisks for bold writing.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When you’re not speaking to someone face to face (even if that’s via video) or over the phone, it can be hard to fully communicate your meaning and feelings via text alone, as the other party can’t hear the emphasis and tone of your voice.

Fortunately, with the desktop version of Google Hangouts, you can add formatting to your text that will help you get the message across.

If you use the classic version of Google Hangouts on a computer, then adding text formatting is done using just the same steps as you would for Word, Pages, Gmail, and so many other word processing platforms.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to italicize text in Google Hangouts

In the classic version of Google Hangouts on a computer, just use these simple commands:

To italicize text, highlight and press “CTRL” + “I” on your PC keyboard or “command” + “I” on your Mac computer depending on which operating system you use.

To bold text, highlight and press “CTRL” + “B” on your PC keyboard or “command” + “B” on your Mac computer depending on which operating system you use.

To underline text, highlight and press “CTRL” + “U” on your PC or “command” + “U” on your Mac.

How to format text in Google Hangouts Chat or Meet

In the newer Hangouts applications, like Chat or Meet, you can use the same techniques above, or you can use a few symbols to format your text, meaning you can also change the way your words look via the mobile app.

Use these symbols before and after the text to be modified, like *this*.

A pair of asterisks will get you bold text.

A pair of _underscores_ will give you italics.

caption The symbol-based format commands do not work in the older version of Hangouts. source Steven John/Business Insider

A pair of ~tildes~ gives you strikethrough of the enclosed text.

And now you know how to convey a bit more meaning with your Hangouts text.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: