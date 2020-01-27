How to join a WhatsApp group from a link or QR code invite on your iPhone or Android

By
Devon Delfino, Business Insider US
-

You could join a WhatsApp from a QR code invite on an iPhone or Android, though you'll need a third-party app on Android.

caption
You could join a WhatsApp from a QR code invite on an iPhone or Android, though you’ll need a third-party app on Android.
source
Shutterstock

  • You can easily join a WhatsApp group via a link or QR code invite, and start communicating with others in the group.
  • If the group creator opts to use a QR code, and you have an Android, you’ll need to download a third-party app to scan the code and join.
  • Here’s what you’ll need to do to join a WhatsApp group, whether you have an Android or an iPhone.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Group chats can be a great way to stay in touch with people.

If you’re wondering how to get into one on WhatsApp, don’t worry – the process is simple. If the group creator opts to use a link, sent via text message, to invite participants, then it’s even easier.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to join a WhatsApp group.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)

Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $899.99 at Best Buy)

How to join a WhatsApp group

You may be automatically added to a group if you’ve already chatted with the group creator on WhatsApp. If not, the process of joining a group via an invite link is easy, and it’s the same whether you have an Android or an iPhone:

1. Download WhatsApp from the Google Play Store on Android or the App Store on iPhone and create an account, if necessary.

Tap the

caption
Tap the “Install” button.
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Tap the link in the invite text – this will prompt WhatsApp to open on your phone.

Open the link.

caption
Open the link.
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Select “Join Group.”

Tap

caption
Tap “Join Group.”
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

When people create a group, they have the option to use a QR code, as an alternative to sending a link. If that’s the case and you have an iPhone, you can use your phone’s camera to scan the link and join.

But for those with an Android, you’ll have to download a third-party QR code reader via the Google Play Store in order to join.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: