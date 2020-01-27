How to join a WhatsApp group from a link or QR code invite on your iPhone or Android

- source
- Shutterstock
- You can easily join a WhatsApp group via a link or QR code invite, and start communicating with others in the group.
- If the group creator opts to use a QR code, and you have an Android, you’ll need to download a third-party app to scan the code and join.
- Here’s what you’ll need to do to join a WhatsApp group, whether you have an Android or an iPhone.
Group chats can be a great way to stay in touch with people.
If you’re wondering how to get into one on WhatsApp, don’t worry – the process is simple. If the group creator opts to use a link, sent via text message, to invite participants, then it’s even easier.
Here’s what you’ll need to do to join a WhatsApp group.
How to join a WhatsApp group
You may be automatically added to a group if you’ve already chatted with the group creator on WhatsApp. If not, the process of joining a group via an invite link is easy, and it’s the same whether you have an Android or an iPhone:
1. Download WhatsApp from the Google Play Store on Android or the App Store on iPhone and create an account, if necessary.
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
2. Tap the link in the invite text – this will prompt WhatsApp to open on your phone.
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
3. Select “Join Group.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
When people create a group, they have the option to use a QR code, as an alternative to sending a link. If that’s the case and you have an iPhone, you can use your phone’s camera to scan the link and join.
But for those with an Android, you’ll have to download a third-party QR code reader via the Google Play Store in order to join.
