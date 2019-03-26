A new sticker that you put on fruit claims to keep it fresh for up to 2 weeks — see how it works

- source
- Shutterstock
- Food innovation company StixFresh has created stickers that claim to keep fruit fresh for up to 14 days longer.
- According to a video from StixFresh, the 100% natural product is made of specially sourced beeswax and other natural ingredients to increase a fruit’s shelf life, retaining its moisture and firmness.
- Simply peel and place a sticker on your desired fruit to help keep it fresh; it works on apples, pears, avocados, dragon fruits, kiwis, mangoes, oranges, and other citrus fruits, according to StixFresh.
- The product claims to be an easy method to combat food waste, which costs the average US household $1,800 each year, according to StixFresh.
- Watch StixFresh’s video below to see how the stickers work, or find out more on the company’s crowdfunding page.