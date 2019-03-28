7 ways to kill a cockroach in your home

caption You can mitigate your roach problem. source Yodchompoo/Shutterstock

There are more than 4,500 different kinds of cockroaches in the world.

Roaches need food and water to survive, so remember to wipe up crumbs and clean up messes right away.

Set out roach bait.

Cockroaches are pesky creatures that exist all over the world. In fact, there are more than 4,500 different kinds of cockroaches across the globe, but only 69 kinds within the US, according to Terminix. According to the World Health Organization, cockroaches can carry harmful diseases such as dysentery, cholera, leprosy, and more.

Therefore, if you spot one of these brown creepy crawlers in your home, it’s best to kill it right away. If you’re not a bug person, the idea of removing a cockroach from your home can be downright terrifying.

Here are some tips to successfully kill a cockroach.

Cut off a roaches food and water sources

Like other living things, food and water are essential to the growth of cockroaches. If you notice the six-legged bugs in your home, take a look around for any signs of food that the roaches may be feeding on.

Crumbs on the floor or countertop? Use a vacuum or wipe them up. Make sure to seal off all open bags of food and store them in airtight containers in your pantry. This will prevent the cockroaches from snacking inside of your home and will, therefore, help to prevent the creatures from growing or repopulating.

Even clean homes are at risk for roaches, it just depends on how easily the roach can access food and water.

caption They’ll take the bait. source Barnaby Chambers/Shutterstock

Set out cockroach bait

Cockroach bait is basically poison. While it wouldn’t be enticing to a human, roaches like the taste of the bait and will take it back to their nests. This will slowly kill off the roaches.

Make sure to place the bait in an area where pets or children cannot easily access it, like under the sink or in a cabinet corner. According to the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, bait will cause roaches to die within one to three days of consumption.

Boric acid is a natural roach killer

Boric acid is a tried and true way to get rid of cockroaches. Mix together three teaspoons of boric acid, three teaspoons of sugar, and three teaspoons of water. Place the mixture at the base of a jar (such as a Mason jar) and do not put the lid on. Place the exposed jar with the boric acid concoction in a spot where you see heavy roach traffic. The cockroaches will come into contact with the solution and become dehydrated, and eventually die.

Though it’s not very dangerous to humans, you should still use it with caution and monitor children and pets when you put it out.

Buy roach spray from the store

This one seems obvious, but it’s fairly easy to get rid of roaches with the right spray. Raid Ant & Roach Killer Insecticide Spray was found to be one of the most effective at killing cockroaches. A can is helpful for the times when you spot a roach in your home and you don’t want to get too close. A roach spray should kill the bug almost instantly.

caption Sometimes you just have to use your shoe. source Christian Vierig/Getty

Use your shoe

When all else fails and you are without a store-bought product, use your shoe. It’s going to be messy, but this is an effective way to kill a roach. When you spot a cockroach in your home, approach the bug calmly and quietly.

Take off your shoe and form your plan of attack. Wait until you build up the confidence for a successful strike. You don’t want to risk scaring the roach off into a corner or area where the bug becomes hard to reach. Once you smash it, you’ll need to grab an antibacterial cleaner of some kind and wipe up the area to avoid spreading germs.

The myth that killing a cockroach will spread its eggs isn’t true, but killing a cockroach with force can attract more. But that can be used to your advantage if it brings bugs out of hiding to be eliminated.

Don’t give them a place to hide

Cockroaches love paper and cardboard boxes. If you have a lot of empty boxes sitting around your home or garage, it’s best to break them down and recycle them. Otherwise, roaches may continue to take up shop in there. The bugs will not be able to live without a place to hide, as they like dark places. Also, make sure to seal up any cracks or openings in your home. The nocturnal bugs will then be forced out of their safe space and into the open, where they won’t survive long.

Call a pest control company

This option will likely cost you the most, but if you have a serious infestation you should call a professional to help. Don’t try and handle it on your own. A professional pest control company can help eliminate the roach problem in your home through effective bug-killing treatments. If you have pets and children, make sure to ask for an option that is safe for little hands and paws.