How to leave a group text on iPhone or mute its notifications when you’re tired of them

Group texts on your iPhone can be incredibly fun, though some can just be annoying, especially if you’re busy doing other tasks on your phone.

Luckily, there are ways to ease that annoyance. You can either opt out of notifications entirely by leaving the group text, or silence a particular group’s text notifications for distraction-free screen time.

To leave a group text on an iPhone, however, there have to be four or more people in the group, including yourself. If it’s just you and two others, you can’t leave and should mute the thread.

There are two types of people in this world: those who love group texts, and those who don’t.

If you happen to fall into the latter camp and find yourself in a particularly active group of texters, with constant buzzes and beeps that are slowly driving you insane, you are in luck! iPhones with versions of iOS 8 or higher have two options for either permanent or temporary relief from group texts.

How to silence notifications from a group text on an iPhone

First things first: Go to the group message thread you wish to leave or silence.

1. Once you are in the group message thread you wish to leave or silence, tap the arrow at the top of the screen, next to the names of those in the group.

2. On the far right of the drop-down, tap “info” or the icon of a circle with an ‘i’ in it. This will bring you to the Details page of the group chat.

3. Once on the Details page, to silence the chat, scroll down to where it says “Hide Alerts.”

4. Tap “Hide Alerts” to silence the notifications from the chosen group chat. You’ll know the group texts have been muted if the Hide Alerts icon has turned green.

You can always go back and change this option by tapping on ‘Hide Alerts’ to begin getting notifications again.

How to leave a group text on an iPhone

If you’d like to leave the group text entirely, stay on the Details page.

1. Right below “Hide Alerts” is the option to “Leave Conversation” in red. Tap it.

2. Once you tap “Leave Conversation” a menu will pop up asking if you intend to “Leave this conversation” or “Cancel.” Tap the first one.

Beware, once you leave, someone from that group text will have to add you again if you decide you wish to return.

If “Leave this Conversation” is gray or nonexistent on the Details page of your group text, that means there are too few people in the chat to leave (there have to be 4 or more participants to leave).

