How to lock apps on your iPad using Apple’s ‘Screen Time’ feature for limiting app usage

You can lock apps on your iPad with the device’s Screen Time feature, which is an especially useful option if you share the device with your child, or somebody else you wouldn’t want having access to all your apps.

Using Screen Time, you can limit the amount of time that can be spent using an iPad app, or set it at such a low time limit that it can’t be used.

You can either unlock the app individually, or turn off or modify your locks in Screen Time.

One of the more useful features of iOS is the ability to lock apps, especially if you have a device that you share with children, or that other people might find lying around an apartment or dorm room.

Your iPad can also help force you to log off by limiting the amount of time you spend on your apps.

One of the easiest ways to lock your apps is by using the Screen Time to limit app usage, and then drawing the usage as low as you can.

How to lock apps on iPad using Screen Time

1. Open Settings.

2. Tap on “Screen Time” (just below “Do Not Disturb” in the left menu).

3. If you don’t have a passcode, tap on “Set Screen Time Passcode” to set your 4-digit code.

4. Tap on “App Limits” (a screen should come up asking for your Screen Time passcode).

5. Hit the button next to App Limits to toggle it green.

6. Tap on “Add Limit.”

7. Tap on whichever apps you want to lock. If you want to lock everything except for the phone, tap on “All Apps & Categories.” You can also customize it by day (for example, if you want apps to be limited during the week but all open on the weekend). Then tap “Next.”

caption You can decide which apps you want to block, and which ones you want to allow. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

8. Choose a limit of one minute.

9. Tap “Add” in the right corner.

10. Make sure “Block at End of Limit” is toggled on, and colored green.

caption Remember to toggle the “Block at End of Limit” button, or else your apps will stay unlocked. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

Now all apps will be locked.

To unlock your apps tap on the app you want that’s been locked, and your iPad will ask you if you want more time to use it.

11. Tap “Yes” and enter your passcode.

12. It will ask you if you want to unlock the app for 15 minutes, approve it for an hour, or approve it all day.

caption Once you run out of time in an app, you can unlock it for a period of time. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

13. The other option for turning off the lock is to repeat the above steps, and toggle your lock off in Settings.

