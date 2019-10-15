How to log into iCloud on your iPhone with an Apple ID, to access and manage your iCloud account

caption You can log into iCloud on your iPhone to access shared files, data, and services across your Apple devices. source kovaciclea/Getty Images

Your iCloud account is a personal portal to several of your iPhone’s most important features and functions.

Within iCloud, you can access documents in iCloud Drive, find a lost device with Find My iPhone, or manage your app purchases and subscriptions.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for how to sign-in, access, and manage your iCloud account through the Settings app on your iPhone.

How to log into iCloud on your iPhone

1. Open your iPhone’s Settings app. The silver icon, stylized like a mechanical gear, comes pre-installed on all iPhones and can’t be removed. If you’re unsure where you’ve arranged the app on your screen, swipe left to search for it.

2. Tap the blue text reading “Sign in to your iPhone.” (If you’re already signed into iCloud, your name and information will appear here.)

caption Signing in with your Apple ID gives you access to iCloud services, like Find My iPhone. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Sign in with your Apple ID. Your username will be an email address.

4. You’ll see a blank screen with the text “Signing in to iCloud…” Be patient. The process can take several minutes.

5. When prompted, enter your iPhone’s four-digit passcode.

caption As an added layer of protection, your iPhone may also prompt you to enter passcodes you’ve used in the past. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

6. Once signed in, you’ll now see your name at the top of the Settings app, next to a personalizable icon and above the words “Apple ID, iCloud, iTunes & App Store.” Tap it.

7. You’ll be redirected to a screen titled “Apple ID.” Tap iCloud.

caption You can personalize your Apple ID page with a custom picture. You’ll see any personalized device names listed as well. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

You’ll now be able to enable and edit programs that use iCloud, and monitor your storage usage.

