How to log off a Windows 10 computer in 4 different ways

You can log off Windows 10 in four different ways to put your computer into a password-protected screensaver mode.

This can be useful for saving space if you’re sharing a computer with someone else, or if your applications keep freezing.

If you want to leave your Windows 10 computer locked for a little while, or you want to clear some space for somebody else to share the same computer, you’ll want to log off.

How to log off a Windows 10 computer

Logging off will close all files and applications you’re currently using, like the computer is preparing to shut down, so it’s important to make sure you have everything saved.

Another benefit to logging off is that it can be a more time efficient solution than restarting your computer completely when some applications are freezing or when you’re experiencing memory leak issues.

Here are four ways to do it.

Log off using the Start menu

caption The Start menu icon you’re looking for should look like this. source Ross James/Business Insider

1. Open the Start menu, either by clicking the icon at the bottom left of your screen or by pressing the Windows logo on your keyboard.

2. Search along the list of options on the left side for your user icon.

3. Click on it, and then select “Sign out.”

Log off using the Quick Access menu

caption The Quick Access menu will helpfully underline the letters that you can use to navigate it. source Ross James/Business Insider

1. Alternatively, press the Windows logo on your keyboard and the “x” key at the same time to bring up the Quick Access menu.

2. You can then either navigate with your mouse, or press “u” and “i” on your keyboard to log off entirely using shortcuts.

Log off using “Ctrl” + “Alt” + “Delete”

caption You can also log off using keyboard shortcuts. source Getty Images

1. You can also find the sign out option in the menu accessed by pressing “Ctrl” + “Alt” + “Delete” on your keyboard.

2. Since this menu takes priority and terminates lagging applications, this can be useful for when you’re trying to sign out of a crashing program.

Log off using the Shut Down Windows dialog

caption If you access this menu by navigating to your desktop before hitting Alt + F4, all your programs will be shut down for you anyway. source Ross James/Business Insider

1. Finally, you can also log off by navigating to your desktop, selecting it, and then hitting the “Alt” + “F4” keys on your keyboard.

2. “Alt” + “F4” will normally force the currently selected application to quit, but since you’re about to close them anyway to sign out, you can also just press “Alt” + “F4” until the Shut Down Windows dialog box opens.

3. Select “Sign Out” from your options.

While all options will log you off from Windows 10, some are more convenient for when your computer is freezing.

