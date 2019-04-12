How to log out of Facebook on every device you’re logged into

caption You can quickly log out of your Facebook account from any device you’re logged into with these steps. source Reuters

Signing out of Facebook on your desktop or mobile device is simple once you know where to look.

You can also sign out of Facebook on all devices you’re logged into at one time through your account’s settings.

If you change your Facebook password, it’s always a good idea to sign out of all of your devices just to be safe.

Perhaps you signed on to Facebook using your parents’ laptop, and you want to log out to make sure they’re not on your account. Or maybe you’ve been using Facebook too much lately (haven’t we all?), and you think signing out will prevent you from using the app so much.

Whatever your motive is, signing out of Facebook isn’t quite as intuitive as you might think.

Below, you’ll find step-by-step guides for how to sign out of Facebook on a computer or iPhone. We’ve also included steps for how to sign out of Facebook on every device you’re logged into, which can come in handy if you recently changed your password.

How to sign out of Facebook on a desktop browser

1. Go to www.facebook.com.

2. On the top right-hand corner, click on the upside down triangle.

caption Click the arrow to display Facebook’s main menu. source Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

3. A drop down menu will appear. At the very bottom of that menu, you’ll see “Log Out.”

caption From the menu, you can then click “Log Out.” source Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

4. Click on “Log Out,” and you’re all set!

How to sign out of Facebook on an iPhone

1. Open the Facebook app on your iPhone.

2. Click on the three lines in the bottom right-hand corner. If you have an Android phone, these will be in the upper right.

caption Click the “Hamburger Menu,” the icon of three horizontal lines. source Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

3. You’ll see a screen with your name at the top and various sections below it.

4. Scroll all the way to the bottom, where you see “Log Out.”

caption Find the “Log Out” tab at the bottom. source Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

5. Tap the “Log Out” icon. You’ll be prompted with a notice asking if you’re sure you’d like to log out. Click “Log Out,” and you’re good to go!

caption Tap “Log Out.” source Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

How to sign out of Facebook on every device you’re logged into

1. Go to Facebook on your browser, and click on the upside down triangle in the top right-hand corner.

2. Click on the tab that says “Settings.”

caption Open the Facebook menu and click “Settings.” source Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

3. You’ll be taken to a new page. On the left-hand side of the screen, click on the section that says “Security and Login.”

caption Navigate to “Security and Login.” source Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

4. Under the section “Where You’re Logged In,” you’ll see all of the devices you’re logged into. (You might need to click “See More.”)

5. Click on “Log Out Of All Sessions” in the bottom right-hand corner.

caption You can log out of any session individually, or all at once. source Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

6. You’ll be prompted with a warning about logging out. Click “Log Out” and you’re set.

caption Click “Log Out.” source Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

