How to log out of your iCloud account on a Mac computer

You should log out of iCloud on your Mac if you plan on getting it serviced or letting someone else borrow it.

You should log out of iCloud on your Mac if you plan on getting it serviced or letting someone else borrow it.
iCloud is pretty amazing, really. Thanks to a bunch of servers parked hundreds (or thousands) of miles away from you, you can access all of your files via your Apple phone, tablet, or computer at any time and from anywhere you have a decent internet connection.

But that also means that anyone who gets their hands on your Mac computer has access to all of your data and personal information.

Thus, at times, you’ll want to log out of iCloud. So let’s show you how to do that.

How to log out of your iCloud account on a Mac computer (macOS Mojave or earlier)

1. On your desktop, click the Apple logo and select “System Preferences…”

2. Click the iCloud icon. (It’s a cloud, and it says “iCloud.”)

You can customize which apps and services use iCloud under your

You can customize which apps and services use iCloud under your "System Preferences" settings.
3. Click “Sign Out.”

To sign back into iCloud on your Mac, you can follow the same steps as the log out process.

To sign back into iCloud on your Mac, you can follow the same steps as the log out process.
4. Click “Keep a Copy” to finish signing out.

You can choose to keep copies of your stored data in iCloud on your Mac before you log out.

You can choose to keep copies of your stored data in iCloud on your Mac before you log out.
How to log out of your iCloud account on a Mac computer (macOS Catalina)

If you upgraded to macOS Catalina, then use this similar process.

1. On your desktop, click the Apple logo and select “System Preferences…” and then click “Apple ID.”

2. Then, click “Overview,” beneath your image and name.

3. Finally, click the “Sign Out…” box.

