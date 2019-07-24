How to log out of Instagram on your phone or computer to protect your account’s security

caption It’s easy to log out of Instagram on your phone or computer. source Shutterstock

You should log out of Instagram occasionally to protect your account’s security, especially if you access Instagram on a shared device or know you won’t be using it for a while.

Logging out of Instagram on mobile won’t log you out on a computer, so make sure to sign out on both types of devices to better protect your account.

Once you’re done with your daily scroll through the endless feed of Instagram, it’s a good idea to log out of Instagram. Doing so ensures that anyone who picks up your phone or hops onto the computer you were using can’t access your account.

Logging out of Instagram is quick and easy, but know that you need to take the time to sign out both on your phone as well as on your computer – signing out on one device won’t log you out of the platform across all hardware.

How to log out of Instagram on your mobile device

1. With the Instagram app open on your iPhone or Android phone, click the circle at the bottom right corner of the screen – it will be your user profile image.

2. Tap the three parallel horizontal lines at the top right corner of the screen.

3. On the popup menu, tap the word “Settings” at the bottom of the screen.

caption Tap Settings at the bottom of your screen. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Tap the words “Log Out” at the bottom of the next screen – you might need to scroll down slightly.

caption Press Log Out at the bottom of the screen. source Steven John/Business Insider

How to log out of Instagram on your computer

1. Click the icon that depicts a person’s head and shoulders at the top right corner of the screen.

caption Click the head and shoulders icon at the top right. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Click the gear icon beside the words “Edit Profile.”

caption Click the circular gear icon next to Edit Profile. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. On the popup menu that appears, click “Log Out.”

caption Click Log Out. source Steven John/Business Insider

