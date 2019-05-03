How to log out of your Netflix account on any Roku device

caption Logging out of Netflix on Roku is easy to do, but it varies depending on the model of your device. source Roku

You can sign out of Netflix on Roku in a few quick steps if you’re using a newer device.

Older Roku devices require a slightly different process, but it’s still easy to do.

There may be times when you need to sign out of Netflix on your Roku device. You can do so in a few quick steps, though older Roku models, like the Roku 1 and 2, have a slightly different process than newer ones.

Here’s how to do it on any Roku model.

How to sign out of Netflix on a Roku 4, 3, Streaming Stick, Express, and Roku TV

1. Open the Netflix channel on your Roku. Choose a watch profile if prompted.

2. Go to the settings menu on the left side menu.

caption Select “Settings” in the side menu. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

3. Select Sign Out.

4. Confirm your selection by choosing Yes when prompted.

If you’re having trouble finding the right menus, you can use a remote button sequence to open a quick menu. Use the following sequence from inside the Netflix channel on your Roku:

Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Up, Up, Up, Up

Then choose Sign Out from the options available.

How to sign out of Netflix on a Roku 2

Signing out on a Roku 2 requires you to remove the channel completely.

1. On your Roku home screen, go to the Netflix channel.

2. Press the star button on your remote to open channel options.

caption Press the star button (circled) to open channel options. source Business Insider/Jeff Dunn

3. Select Remove channel. Confirm your selection by selecting Remove channel again.

Alternatively, you can remove the Netflix channel using the Roku mobile app.

Your Roku device is automatically deactivated in your Netflix account when you remove the channel. You can add the channel and reauthorize your Roku device in your Netflix account again when needed.

How to sign out of Netflix on a Roku 1

Signing out on a Roku 1 requires deactivating the device in your Netflix account.

1. Go to the Roku settings menu.

2. Select “Netflix settings” from the options available.

3. Choose “Deactivate this device from my Netflix account” from the menu.

4. Confirm your selection when prompted.

You can sign out of Netflix on one Roku device without affecting other Roku devices you own. Signing out of Netflix on one Roku device will not sign your account out of other Roku devices.

Deactivating your Roku means the device no longer has permission to connect to your Netflix account. You must reauthorize it in order to use Netflix on that device.

Removing a channel from one Roku device, however, will remove it from all your Roku devices that are logged into the same Roku account. Adding Roku channels is a quick process.