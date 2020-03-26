How to log out of Find My iPhone on an iPhone running iOS 13, by using the new Find My app

caption You can log out of Find My iPhone in iOS 13 through the Find My app. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

To log out of Find My iPhone in iOS 13, you’ll need to head to your iPhone’s Settings app and open your Apple ID profile.

In iOS 13, Find My iPhone is part of a larger feature called “Find My,” which also contains the features of “Find My Friends.”

In iOS 13, Apple decided to combine two of their most often-used location services apps, Find My iPhone and Find My Friends, into one app, called Find My.

The Find My app allows you to locate your Apple devices and your friends’ iPhones, if they’ve opted to share their location with you.

Ideally, you should try to stay logged into the Find My iPhone service at all times. It can be an essential tool for recovering your device if it ever gets lost or stolen.

However, if for some reason you feel the need to log out, it’s very easy to do so in iOS 13. Here’s how.

How to log out of Find My Phone in iOS 13

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. At the top of the settings menu, tap the banner that has your name and Apple ID picture.

caption Open the Settings app and tap your Apple ID link at the top. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Near the bottom of the Apple ID menu, tap “Find My.”

caption Select the “Find My” option. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. Tap “Find My iPhone” at the top of the menu.

5. Toggle the first switch, labeled “Find My iPhone,” to the right, so it turns gray. This means that Find My iPhone is turned off.

caption Flip the switch to turn Find My iPhone off. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

