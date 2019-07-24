How to log out of Twitter on your computer or mobile device to protect your account’s security

caption You can log out of Twitter on your computer or mobile device in just a few steps. source Shutterstock

It’s easy to log out of Twitter on your computer or mobile device.

You can log out of Twitter in just a few seconds, and it’s an important part of maintaining your account’s security.

If you have a Twitter account, chances are you log in on a daily basis – or maybe even multiple times a day – to scroll through your timeline.

Whether it’s looking for updates from your favorite celebrity, posting your thoughts on the most recent episode of your favorite TV show, or just passing the time, more than 300 million users log on around the world every month, which is pretty impressive.

If you’re only logging in on your phone or personal computer, you may like the idea of staying logged in at all times. However, there may be times when you need to log out of your Twitter account.

Maybe someone else wants to log into their account on your laptop or you simply want to preserve the security of your account when you’re not actively using the site.

Here’s the quick and easy way to log out of Twitter.

How to log out of Twitter on a computer

1. Go to https://www.twitter.com and log into your account. If your previous login is still active, there’s no need to enter your user name and password.

2. On your Twitter home screen, locate the three horizontal dots at the bottom of the menu bar on the left side of your screen and click to reveal a list of menu options. Note that these three dots should appear at the bottom, just beneath the icon of your profile photo.

caption Log out of Twitter on your computer on the left side of the screen. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. At the bottom of the menu, locate the Log Out option and click it to be logged out of your account.

How to log out of Twitter on a mobile device

1. On your phone’s home screen, locate the Twitter app icon and tap to open.

2. Tap the magnifying glass at the bottom of the screen to go to the app’s search page.

3. On the upper right hand corner of your screen, to the right of the Twitter search bar, tap the cog icon to reveal the Settings and privacy menu.

caption Tap on the icon to the right of your Search bar. source Will Fischer/Business Insider

4. Under your username, tap Account.

5. Locate the “Log out” option in red text at the bottom of your screen. Tap this option to log out of your Twitter account.

caption Click “Log out” on the bottom of your screen. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

