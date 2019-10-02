NBA star Draymond Green lost 25 pounds in 6 weeks by eating more protein and cutting out alcohol

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors made headlines earlier this year for his rapid shift to better eating and exercise habits, which benefited him and his team on the court.

Green told Insider changing his habits for the better “wasn’t an option” but a necessity after manager Bob Myers told him he needed to lose weight to win the championship.

He followed a “no gimmicks” plan that included cutting out junk food and alcohol and getting more protein and water.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

When Golden State Warriors manager Bob Myers approached player Draymond Green in early March, it was with some trepidation. Meyers knew he had to tell the power forward something he didn’t want to hear: Green needed to lose weight if he wanted to be in his best shape for playoffs.

To Myers’ surprise, Green already had a plan.

“I said, ‘I’ll be in shape by March 20 at the latest.’ He looked at me like I was crazy,” said Green, who spoke to Insider to promote his new partnership with Blink Fitness.

About six weeks later, Green was 25 pounds lighter and playing some of the best basketball of his career. With his help in the playoffs, the Warriors were outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per 100 possessions. Green also brought his shooting from three-point range to 37%, up from 23%.

Green cut out junk food and alcohol, upped his protein intake, and drank more water

Although his goal was ambitious, Green’s diet and exercise plan itself was straightforward – he said he started eating a lot more protein, and a lot less fried food and sugar. He also stopped drinking alcohol, and began drinking more water to stay hydrated.

Read more: We tried 5 protein powders and LeBron James’s brand got a perfect taste score, but still didn’t come out on top

He said he knows that not everyone can make such dramatic results happen in such a short time.

“I’ve always had the ability to flip the switch and I know that not everyone has that ability. But, not everyone needs to prepare for the playoffs,” Green said.

Anyone can make gradual changes to better their health, he added, and you don’t need a trendy diet plan to do it.

“I don’t really get into the gimmick diets. I just try to be balanced, eat the right things, spend time exercising, and then everything else takes care of itself,” Green said. “There’s no shortcut.”

caption Green ate more protein and less fried food and sugar. source Shutterstock / Barbara Dudzinska

Green didn’t start going to the gym until later in life

Although these habits might seem simple, Green said that growing up in Saginaw, Michigan, he didn’t have access to affordable gyms and so didn’t start working out until later in life. He said he wishes he could have built healthy habits earlier.

Green has since partnered with Blink Fitness to open gyms in his home state as well as in Illinois to help boost fitness accessibility in parts of the Midwest.

“If I would have had access to a gym like Blink Fitness, I would have learned healthier habits including the importance of exercise at an earlier age,” he said. “This investment is about giving people access to amazing facilities and the opportunity to feel good.”

Read more:

Draymond Green lost 23 pounds in 6 weeks before the playoffs, and now he’s playing in a way that should terrify the rest of the NBA

3 common pre-workout supplement ingredients and how they work, according to the nutrition expert behind LeBron James’s supplement line

Will Smith says he fasted for 10 days and no longer needed a blood-pressure medication he’d been taking for a decade