I want to lose fat and get defined abs but have no fitness equipment. How should I exercise from home for weight loss?

- source
- Courtney Pruce
- Many people covet a rippling six-pack, but it’s not necessarily a sign of health. We all have abs, and whether they’re visible or not essentially comes down to having a low enough body-fat percentage.
- You can’t spot-reduce fat, so endless crunches really aren’t an effective way to train. Instead, focus on creating a modest calorie deficit through diet and upping your daily activity.
- Formal workouts account for only about 5% of our energy expenditure, Graeme Tomlinson, a personal trainer and nutrition coach, says. Equally, do resistance workouts to ensure you lose fat, not muscle, which is completely doable with body weight alone, according to personal trainer Courtney Pruce.
- Read more Working it Out here.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Dear Rachel,
I really want to lose fat and particularly from my stomach, but I don’t have access to a gym or any fitness equipment. How should I be working out to lose fat from home? My goal is to get a six-pack, or at least some ab definition. What are the best exercises I should be doing?
-Crunched Out
Dear Crunched,
Ah, abs. Such elusive little creatures, aren’t they?
In the eyes of many, a rippling six-pack is the epitome of fitness, but truly this isn’t the case. In fact, many people you may admire for their ab definition have had to go to extremely unhealthy lengths to get there.
That said, your desire to lose fat from your stomach is one shared by many.
In what may or may not be good news to you, however, endless crunches are unlikely to get you any closer to your goal.
Spot reduction doesn’t exist
It’s a common misconception that doing lots of core exercises like sit-ups, crunches, and planks will lead to abs, but that isn’t really the case.
Yes, the abs are a muscle that can be developed, like any other in the body, but you won’t be able to see them if they’re under a layer of fat.
You won’t lose more fat from your stomach by doing ab workouts, much like doing endless lunges won’t see you losing fat from your thighs in particular. You can’t target fat loss. Sorry.
Nutrition coach and personal trainer Graeme Tomlinson – aka the Fitness Chef – told Insider that spot-reducing fat from the stomach is “simply impossible.”
View this post on Instagram
Diets that claim to be specifically formulated for rapid weight loss have two things in common: 1: Their marketing strategy is outstanding in its focus on an individual’s vulnerability and reduction of their self esteem before claiming that they can pick it up again in rapid time. 2: Their focus on idolizing/demonizing food/food groups. Instead of explaining the fundamental principle required (calorie deficit) and the key behavioral trait required for success (adherence), they deliver a message that is easy to understand – even if it’s a lie. Perhaps it is only when you physically embark on such nutritional sh*t storms that you truly understand how difficult ‘the miracle’ is to adhere to. But by then the money is already in the charlatans bank. They care not. The simple weight loss principle (calorie deficit), is often replaced with unnecessary removal of certain foods, food groups – which (surprise surprise) creates the required calorie deficit. But as adherence is the cornerstone to any compositional change, removal of enjoyed foods will soon lead to non-adherence. We must remember that the sales pitch of a miracle diet is a sales pitch. Sales being the pertinent word. It’s up to us to be informed enough to identify the flaw(s). Only then can we finally learn to ignore the miracle cure for our problems. And to stop hopping from one diet to the next believing it is ‘the one’. Instead, we need to put our faith in the long game. We need to listen to the evidence based coaches. And to people who genuinely have our best interests in mind. If any diet (miracle or not) forbids you from eating foods you enjoy, unless you want a short and unnecessary period of misery, it is probably not a diet you should do. Be critical of salubrious claims/promises. Protect yourself. And stay focused. ????
Sadly, it’s the area likely to be the last to lose fat.
“Your body tends to store more fat in the abdomen region,” Tomlinson said. “Therefore, whilst fat reduces from other areas of your body and the abdomen, it simply takes longer for it to reduce in the abdomen as more fat resides there.”
Instead of annihilating yourself with crunches every day, it’s better to focus on full-body movements like squats or push-ups, which require you to engage the core while working the whole body.
Exercise time accounts for very little of your daily energy expenditure
If you feel like you’re not able to get a good workout in without a gym or any fitness equipment, don’t stress. The reality is that formal exercise time actually accounts for very little of your overall calorie burn.
“Losing fat is the same equation during lockdown as it was before lockdown – you simply need a calorie deficit,” said Tomlinson.
View this post on Instagram
Last night I posted about the validity of relaxing compositional focus during difficult times. But as much as one’s mental health may benefit from this relaxation, another’s may be nurtured by progression of their compositional goals. We are all different. Thus, I made this post tonight. Over the last few weeks, and for a significant number of weeks ahead, we exist in new conditions. Every part of our lives has changed. Conditions we are all trying to adapting to. Our health and fitness goals are subject to new conditions too. There is no access to gyms – a place where many manage their energy expenditure. There is no pre-lockdown dietary routine – where one manages their energy intake. Thus, we can be forgiven for succumbing to the notion that elimination of these environments automatically means the curtailment of our progress. But as my graphics show, this notion does not have to be the eventuality for those who want to progress. Because by adapting, we can still manage our compositional goals. Note that these numbers will be unique to you. In most cases, we still have conscious dietary choice. Unless instructed otherwise, we can still walk for an hour or so each day. We can still move around our houses. We can still plan exercise at home. And we can replicate our unplanned energy expenditure (NEAT) by being more active at new times of the day. These two parallel examples are not a tale of success or failure, instead they represent opportunities and temporary postponements. Either option is valid. We are in the midst of something truly significant. A unique time in our lives which affects every facet of it. But the beauty of these seemingly insignificant adaptations is their relationship to the simple science of energy balance. Contrary to industry attitudes, progress can still be made without gruelling home workouts where body parts unnecessarily suffer. The information is here. Do whatever you want with it. ???? - - #burncalories #calorieburn #workout #homeworkout #neat #diettips #nutritioncoach #burnfat #fatlosstips #fatlosscoach #homeexercises #burnfat #burningfat #caloriedeficit #mentalhealthmatters
“Whilst you perhaps previously associated burning fat with the gym or working out, the reality is that a workout accounts for approximately 5% of your total daily energy expenditure.
“We must remember that 70% of the calories we burn each day come at rest, 15% through unplanned exercise (known as NEAT), 10% from digesting food, and 5% from planned exercise.
“If you don’t have equipment and have to stay at home, controlling the calories you consume and increasing NEAT offers an easy way to burn more fat.”
NEAT stands for non-exercise energy thermogenesis. Examples include cleaning, walking up stairs, and gardening. I myself am partial to having a bit of a boogie while cooking and would thoroughly recommend it.
Focus on creating a gentle calorie deficit through diet and general lifestyle
As Tomlinson said, losing fat simply comes down to taking in less energy than you’re expending.
“To lose fat, we need to establish a negative energy balance – burning more calories than we consume – and whilst exercise is a great overall contributor to our daily calorie burn, it’s actually the nutrition and non-strenuous activities you should be focusing more on,” said Courtney Pruce, a personal trainer running Instagram live workouts every Monday, Thursday, and Sunday mornings.
As well as upping your NEAT, Pruce advises eating in a gentle calorie deficit (there are lots of online calculators to help you, such as Tomlinson’s or Jordan Syatt’s) and seeing how you get on.
“Start by creating a moderate calorie deficit through both daily activity and food intake, and see how your body responds,” she said.
- source
- Courtney Pruce
After a few weeks, you can adjust if needs be. If you’re not seeing any progress, try adding five minutes to your daily walk or slightly dropping your calories.
It’s important to bear in mind that scale weight isn’t the best way to measure progress as the number will be affected by all sorts of factors like eating a large salty meal, doing an intense training session, when you last went to the bathroom, and where a woman is in her menstrual cycle.
Instead of living and dying by the scale, take measurements and photos to assess your progress.
“There is no great elixir exercise to shed belly fat. A calorie deficit is the only exercise required,” Tomlinson said. “Ensuring you enjoy what you eat, and can sustain the deficit and mode of energy expenditure, you have a greater chance of consistently losing fat over time.”
So that means don’t do anything drastic as you’ll never be able to sustain it.
Keep up resistance training to ensure you don’t lose muscle
People talk about “weight loss,” but what they really mean is “fat loss.”
Body recomposition is the aim, which means losing fat and holding on to (or even building) muscle, thus reducing your body-fat percentage.
As someone who has previously done this rather successfully – if I do say so myself – I know there are three main components in this.
First, ensuring your energy deficit is only small.
Second, keeping your protein intake high (which is also satiating, so it’s helpful in a calorie deficit). Ideally, you want to aim for between 0.8 and 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight.
Third, you need to do resistance training.
You may be thinking it’s impossible without a gym or any fitness equipment, but that is not the case, as trainers Luke Worthington and Emily Ricketts previously explained to me.
“You don’t need access to a gym or any home kit to get a great workout in,” Pruce said. “There is plenty you can be doing with your bodyweight alone. Remember that any workout is better than no workout.”
View this post on Instagram
“????????????????-????????????” ???????????????????? & ???????????????? ????????????????????????????! ???????? Ad As requested, here is another “zero-kit” Bodyweight only STRENGTH workout for you all! ???????? Wearing my new @officialmp Textured Training set in Slate ???? ▫️ ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ▫️ A1. Press up with side plank rotations x 8-10 alternating reps (can scale to kneeling if you need) ^???????????????????? ???? A2. Tricep dips x 10-12 (sofa, chair ect!) ^ ???????????????????? ???? A3. Alternating jack knives x 12-16 ^???????????????????? ???? A4. Alternating Plank commandos x 12-16 (keep those hips as still as possible!) ^???????????????????? ???? Perform as a circuit, resting 60-90s after every round. Aim for 3-5 rounds depending on ability & time! Enjoy ???? ???????? #MPClothing #MadeToMove #StayHome #HomeWorkout #BodyWeightWorkout #ad
“There is a big misconception surrounding training for fat loss that we need to be doing all cardio and crazy long HIIT sessions, but that’s not the case.
“When dieting, our body will naturally try to give up muscle mass before fat mass, so we have to ensure we are still regularly resistance training (body weight or with additional load) to ensure we promote fat loss over muscle loss.”
Good news for anyone forcing themselves to go on runs that they hate.
Genetics play a role
When it comes to abs, it’s important to remember that genetics play a role. Some people are naturally predisposed to have leaner limbs but more insulation around their middle, whereas others might carry more fat on their thighs and hips but be able to maintain defined abs with little effort.
You can’t change your genetic make-up, so instead of beating yourself up for not having a chiseled six-pack, try to learn to love your body as it is.
Over the past few years, I’ve embraced that I’m never going to have an hourglass figure and have gradually learned to love my broad shoulders and more athletic physique. It takes time, but you’ll be much happier if you stop wishing for someone else’s body.
View this post on Instagram
“Lifting weights makes women bulky!” Sure it does, Susan. ???? I’ve been lifting weights – heavy ones – consistently for nearly 3 years now and I don’t know about your definition of bulky but for me, this ain’t it. ????????♀️ (A guy once called me hench on a date actually but I took that as a compliment.) ???? While professional female weightlifters and strength athletes of course tend to have impressive-looking muscles, the majority of “regular” women, as hard as we might try, just ain’t gonna reach their level of #gainz. These are athletes who devote their lives to building strength (which I find incredibly inspirational). Those of us who work average office jobs and just happen to love lifting weights in our free time don’t look like them (despite many of our best efforts). ???????? You’re not going to pick up a barbell and suddenly look like The Rock. Trust me. Building muscle is damn hard and takes AGES! It’s infuriating at times lol. (Side note: Anyone else really missing barbells?) ???? I get a fair few messages from gals asking how I “toned” my body or how to get the “toned” look. ???? The truth is there’s no such thing as “toning.” The look most people are describing really just means having some muscle and not too much body fat over the top so you can see some definition. ???? And do you know how most fitness professionals recommend you do that? LIFT YO WEIGHTS. ????????♀️ However: If you give heavy lifting a try and don’t love it, that is so so fine. It ain’t for everyone. But I just don’t want gals to be put off even trying for fear it will make them “bulky.” God forbid. ????????♀️ Aesthetics aside, picking up really bloody heavy things is so incredibly empowering. And honestly, the feeling it gives me is what got me hooked. You might just find the same. ???? Oh! One more thing. Get a good trainer to teach you the moves correctly pls and thank u. Ok bye. ???????? Oh wait no ACTUAL final thing: Obvs I realise the vast majority of us (myself included) don’t have access to heavy weights right now buuuut that doesn’t mean we can’t resistance-train so we’re ready to pow in the gym whenever we can. There’s still so much we can do from home! Ok I’m done now happy lifting xoxo.
Focus on all the wonderful things your body can do, and that should help you learn to love how it looks too.
That said, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to lose some fat if it would make you healthier and happier, provided the desire isn’t coming from a position of hate.
“You just have to be patient, stick to your calorie and activity targets and remain consistent,” Pruce said. Don’t rush the process and be kind to yourself.
Wishing you well, Rachel
As Insider’s senior lifestyle reporter and a self-described fitness fanatic with an Association for Nutrition certified nutrition course under her belt, Rachel Hosie is fully immersed in the wellness scene and is here to answer all your burning questions. Whether you’re struggling to find the motivation to go for a run, confused about light versus heavy weights, or unsure whether you should be worried about how much sugar is in a mango, Rachel is here to give you the no-nonsense answers and advice you need, with strictly no fad diets in sight.
Rachel has a wealth of experience covering fitness, nutrition, and wellness, and she has the hottest experts at her fingertips. She regularly speaks to some of the world’s most knowledgeable and renowned personal trainers, dietitians, and coaches, ensuring she’s always up to date with the latest science-backed facts you need to know to live your happiest and healthiest life.
Have a question? Ask Rachel at workingitout@insider.com or fill out this anonymous form. All questions will be published anonymously.
Read more Working it Out:
- I have no workout equipment at home and can’t go to the gym. Is running enough to stay fit?
- How can I get a good workout in at home when I live in a tiny apartment and don’t want to annoy my neighbors?
- I’ve started working out 6 times a week to get in shape for summer, but I’m sore all the time. What can I do to ease the pain without halting my progress?
- I work long hours and struggle to find time to exercise. Should I get up early to go to the gym or prioritize sleep if I want to lose weight?
- I want to exercise more for my mental health but always lose motivation and give up. How do I make an active lifestyle stick?