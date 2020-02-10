How to lower your heart rate over time and in the moment

caption Exercising regularly can contribute to a lower resting heart rate. source Daniel Ingold/Getty Images

If your resting heart rate is near or above 100 beats per minute, you might want to consider ways to get it down.

Some of the best ways to lower your heart rate include exercising regularly, eating a healthy diet, and quitting smoking.

If your high resting heart rate is the result of stress or anxiety, consider trying yoga, meditation, or simply going for a walk outside.

For most adults, a normal resting heart rate is between 60 to 100 beats per minute (bpm). But if you’re toward the top end of this range, or above it, you’ll want to lower it.

It is possible to have a heart rate that’s too low, but generally, the lower your resting heart rate, the healthier you are. In fact, well-trained athletes and highly-active adults are often in the 40 to 50 bpm range.

If your resting heart rate is too high, here are some of the best strategies to lower it over time, as well as tips to calm it down in the moment.

How to lower your heart rate over time

Kristin Dean, MD, a board-certified physician at Doctor On Demand, says when your heart beats fewer times each minute, it is more efficient and doesn’t have to work as hard to pump blood through the body.

“Studies have shown that a lower overall workload for your heart is a good thing for heart health long-term,” Dean says. “Higher heart rates may be associated with an increased risk of heart attacks or strokes, as seen in the Copenhagen Male Study.”

Additionally, a higher resting heart rate has been associated with increased risk of diabetes and heart disease leading to death, says Maheer Gandhavadi, MD, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology with Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group.

You can lower your resting heart rate by making a few lifestyle changes. Dean says some of the best ways include:

Regular exercise. “Increasing your physical activity will improve your overall heart health and likely result in a lower heart rate over time,” says Dean. Frequently walking, jogging, swimming, or biking are easy ways to gradually decrease resting heart rate.

Research has found that omega-3 fatty acids are associated with a reduced resting heart rate – try eating more fish, walnuts, and avocados. Stop smoking. Resting heart rate was found to be higher among young adults who smoke, according to research published in the Hellenic Journal of Cardiology.

How to lower your heart rate in the moment

Anxiety and stress can also cause an increased heart rate, both over time and in the moment. According to Harvard Medical School, generalized anxiety disorder may lead to higher rates of heart attacks and cardiac injuries.

There are a few common strategies that can help manage anxiety over time and lower your heart rate to a normal resting number in the moment. Dean and Gandhavadi suggest:

Meditation and deep breathing exercises

Yoga

Going for a walk

Taking a bath

Staying hydrated

If anxiety and stress is a regular part of your life, you should also minimize your use of caffeine and potentially meet with a therapist to find the strategies that work for you to manage stress.

If you have a consistently elevated resting heart rate, a doctor’s visit is necessary. Together, you can create a personalized plan for improving your cardiac health.

