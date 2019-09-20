How to make a GIF from a YouTube video and post it online

caption Using GIPHY, you can make a GIF from nearly any YouTube video. source Shutterstock/Syda Productions

You can easily make a GIF from a YouTube video through GIPHY, a popular GIF-making and -sharing website.

Once you’ve made a GIF out of a YouTube video, you can then share that GIF to social media or copy an embed code for it.

If you’ve been on social media anytime in the last few years, you’ve seen GIFs: short video clips that run on repeat, often with a funny or snarky message. GIFs are increasingly popular, turning up in emails and on websites.

It’s easy to create your own GIFs with free online tools. GIPHY lets you turn a snippet of a YouTube video into your own meme-worthy GIF.

How to make your own GIF from a YouTube video

You don’t need any special knowledge or tools to make your own GIF. First, find a video to excerpt on YouTube. Then go to GIPHY and get to work.

1. On GIPHY’s homepage, click the “Create” button at the top of the window.

caption You can find the “Create” button at the top of GIPHY’s colorful homepage. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

2. Copy the link for your YouTube video into the “Add Any URL” box on GIPHY. You can also use Vimeo videos and other GIPHY links.

3. Choose the moment in your video where you want to start your GIF. Slide the Start Time bar until you get to the spot in the video right before the snippet you want to turn into a GIF.

4. Pick the length of your GIF by moving the Duration bar to the left or right, or hitting the up or down arrow next to “Seconds.” Watch your GIF a couple of times to make sure you’ve captured the slice of video you wanted.

caption Use the two sliders to trim or extend your GIF. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

5. Once you’ve found the perfect starting point and length for your GIF, it’s time to decorate it. Click “Continue to Decorate.”

6. On this page, you can add text and pictures to your GIF. Click on “Caption” to add text. [Image 5]Click and drag the text to move it where you want it on the screen. [image 6]You can also choose what you want the text to look like, and how you want it to move.

7. You can add stickers when you choose “Stickers.” Click and drag stickers to position them on the GIF.

8. Click “Filters” to turn change the look of the GIF.

9. You can also draw on your GIF in the Draw menu.

caption You can decorate and edit your GIF in many ways. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

10. When you’re finished decorating, click “Continue to Upload.”

11. Your GIF is almost ready. Add one or more tags so others can find and share it. Then click “Upload to GIPHY.”

12. GIPHY will create your GIF. This takes a few seconds.

13. Watch your GIF and appreciate your handiwork! Use the menu to the right of your GIF to copy the link, share it on social media, or get its embed code.

caption There are several options available for sharing your GIF. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

14. You don’t have to log in to GIPHY to create and share a GIF, but logging in will allow you to get credit for your creations, and easily find them again.

