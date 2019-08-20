How to make a group chat on your iPhone to send messages to many people at once

caption You can make a group chat on your iPhone with a group of contacts, phone numbers, or email addresses. source Aleksey Khilko/Shutterstock

You can make a group chat on iPhone so you can easily have a conversation with multiple people at once.

iPhone group chats are sent as iMessages if the other participants also have Apple devices, or as MMS or SMS messages if at least one participant does not.

Group messages allow you to send texts as well as images, audio, and video clips.

These days, a good portion of our conversations with our friends, family, and even colleagues happens via text. It’s a quick and convenient method of communication that’s ideal for our busy lives.

And with the iPhone’s Messages app – and, by extension, their iMessage feature – keeping in touch has never been easier.

If you want to talk to more than one person at a time, whether to arrange a get-together with your friends, or ask if your colleagues if anyone can cover your shift, it’s possible to create an iPhone group chat with multiple participants. Here’s how to do it.

How to make a group chat on iPhone

1. From your iPhone’s home screen, tap on the Messages app icon, which appears as a white text bubble inside a green box.

2. Tap on the Compose Message button in the upper right-hand corner of the Messages screen. This looks like a piece of paper with a pencil hovering over it.

3. In the “To” area of the message box, either begin typing the name, phone number, or email of the person you want to add to the conversation, or use the + symbol to select participants manually from your contacts list. If you’re adding numbers or emails that aren’t in your contacts, press “Return” after typing to move on to the next name.

caption Add the people you want to send the message to before sending your message. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. After typing in or selecting the names of the people you wish to add to the conversation, begin typing your message.

5. When you’ve finished typing the message you’d like to send, hit the blue or green send arrow.

You can also name or rename your group chat after creating it by tapping on the top of the conversation, then clicking the info button, which looks like a lowercase I, then tapping “Enter a Group Name.” After typing in the name you want for your chat, tap “Done.”

