How to make a playlist on Alexa using the Amazon Music app or by asking your Echo

caption You can create a playlist or play music from an already finished Amazon Music playlist using your Alexa-enabled smart speaker. source aslysun/Shutterstock

To make a playlist with Alexa on your Amazon Echo device, you have the option to ask Alexa or create one using the Amazon Music app.

To ask Alexa for help when making a playlist, you’ll have to use a series of voice commands such as “Hey Alexa, create a new playlist” along with the name of the playlist and songs you want to add.

You must have a music app synced to the Alexa app, and it must be compatible with voice commands. Otherwise, you’ll have to make a new playlist with Alexa manually.

Whether you’re asking Alexa to create a new playlist or add songs to an old one, it’s easy to listen to your favorite mixes with your Amazon Echo device.

Before you build or listen to a playlist with Alexa, you need to have a streaming service compatible with Echo synced up. If you’re a Prime Member, you already have an Amazon Music account at no additional cost connected and ready to use with Amazon’s voice assistant.

To make a playlist using voice prompts, you’ll have to follow a series of quick and straightforward commands. You can then create new playlists, ask the voice assistant to play specific albums, or even have Alexa add the song you’re currently hearing to a playlist.

Alexa voice commands seemingly make it easier to create and listen to new music, but you may find it easier to build and play your song list manually using the Amazon Music app. Once you create a new playlist there, you can ask Alexa or use the Alexa app to play it wherever you are.

Here’s how to do it.

How to make a playlist on your Alexa using voice commands

1. To begin, ask Alexa to create a playlist by saying, “Hey Alexa, create a playlist.”

2. To name that playlist, you must first tell Alexa to create it. She will then follow up by asking what you would like to call it. State something like “Name the playlist Workout Jams.”

caption Using commands like Shuffle, Pause, and Resume will help you control what music on your playlist you listen to. source Caroline Cakebread/Business Insider

3. Once you’ve created the playlist, ask Alexa to play any song or album to add it to your newly created playlist. It’s important to note that the song you want to add must be playing. If it’s not, Alexa can’t add it to the playlist.

4. You can also request for Alexa to play a song and tell her to add the song or album to your playlist by saying something like, “Hey Alexa, add ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ to my Slumber Party playlist.”

How to make a new playlist on the Amazon Music mobile app

1. Open the Amazon Music app on your iOS or Android device.

2. Tap “My Music.”

caption You can find this option in the Amazon Music app’s lower menu bar between the “Find” and “Alexa” options. source Abbey White/Business Insider

3. Select “Playlists” from the top menu.

4. Choose “Create New Playlist.”

caption Once you’ve created a playlist, you can also find it here. source Abbey White/Business Insider

5. A pop-up window will appear. Enter your playlist name and tap “Save.”

caption Key in what you’d like to title your playlist. source Abbey White/Business Insider

6. Select artists, albums, or songs to add to your playlist by tapping the plus sign next to their name.

caption If you make a mistake while adding music, you can tap the minus sign. source Abbey White/Business Insider

7. Tap “Done.”

caption You can always edit or add more music later by tapping the three dots next to a playlist track and selecting “Add to Playlist.” source Abbey White/Business Insider

