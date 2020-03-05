How to make a Slack channel private if it’s public, or create a new private channel

caption You can make a Slack channel private in a few steps. source rafapress/Shutterstock

It’s easy to make a Slack channel private for those who have permission to do so.

You have to be a workspace owner or administrator and you have to be a channel member in order to make a Slack channel private.

Making a Slack channel private can help keep information confidential. Slack also makes it very easy to make a channel private though only workspace owners and administrators who are members of that specific channel will have the ability to make it private.

Keep in mind, however, that any files shared within that channel will not be privatized even after the channel is made private.

You may, however, be able to create a private Slack channel if you are just a regular member – provided your workspace owner or administrator has not restricted that ability.

Here’s how to make a Slack channel private on your Mac or PC.

How to make a Slack channel private if it’s public

1. Select the channel you want to make private from the left sidebar.

2. Click the gear icon next to the name of the channel, located at the top of the screen.

3. Select “Additional options.”

caption Select “Additional options.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Click “Change to a private channel” – if that isn’t listed, you’d need to contact an administrator or owner for assistance, otherwise continue to the next step.

5. Click “Change to Private” to confirm your decision.

How to make a private Slack channel

1. Click the plus sign next to “Channels” in the left sidebar.

caption You can add new Slack channel. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Add your channel name and toggle on the “Make private” option.

caption Slide to make the channel private. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Click “Create.”

You’d be able to add members to the channel by tagging them in the pop-up which appears immediately after creation, or by selecting “Add people” on the channel page at any time.

caption You can add people to the channel. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

