How to easily make a photo slideshow on your iPhone’s Photos app

By
Meira Gebel, Business Insider US
-
The Photos app lets you quickly make a photo slideshow using the photos on your iPhone.

caption
The Photos app lets you quickly make a photo slideshow using the photos on your iPhone.
source
Jordan Siemens/Getty

Creating a slideshow is a fun way to view photos and videos from a trip or event all from the Photos app on your iPhone – iOS also makes it easy to customize, too.

After you’ve selected the photos you wish to include in a slideshow, you can adjust the speed, theme, and even music. There’s even the option to use music from your own iTunes library.

How to make a photo slideshow on an iPhone’s Photos app

1. On your iPhone’s homepage, find the Photos app – the icon displaying a color wheel. Open it.

2. Select two or more photos from your photos by using the “Select” button at the top right-hand corner.

After selecting your photos, tap the share icon at the bottom.

caption
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. After you’ve selected the photos you wish to compile into a slideshow, tap the “Share” icon at the bottom left of your screen. It is the icon that looks like a box with an arrow coming out of the top.

Press the Slideshow icon.

caption
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Before tapping the “Slideshow” icon in the bottom menu, toggle through the photos by swiping to make sure you have included everything you’d like in the slideshow.

5. Tap “Slideshow” – the icon that looks like a play button.

6. A default slideshow will begin to play.

How to customize a photo slideshow on an iPhone

1. After following the steps above, tap anywhere on the screen while the slideshow is playing to access the menu. Tap “Options” in the bottom right-hand corner.

To customize your slideshow, click Options.

caption
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

2. This will bring up the Slideshow menu.

The slideshow menu allows you to customize the slideshow.

caption
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. To change the theme, tap theme. For example, the “Dissolve” theme will make the photos or videos slowly dissipate into the next.

Photos gives you five theme options, including

caption
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. To change the music, tap “Music” – you can also customize the slideshow with music from iTunes.

You can customize your slideshow with music from iTunes.

caption
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. If you’d like the slideshow to repeat, make sure the “Repeat” is slid over so it appears green.

6. The turtle and rabbit icons on the sliding bar indicate how fast the slideshow is set. Turtle for slower, rabbit for quicker.

7. Once you’ve customized your slideshow to your liking, click “Done.”

Click

caption
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

8. To exit slideshow mode, tap “Done” again.

