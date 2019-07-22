How to easily make a photo slideshow on your iPhone’s Photos app

caption The Photos app lets you quickly make a photo slideshow using the photos on your iPhone. source Jordan Siemens/Getty

You can make a photo slideshow on your iPhone with the Photos app in a few steps.

You’ll also be able to customize the slideshow by speed, music, and style directly on your iPhone.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Creating a slideshow is a fun way to view photos and videos from a trip or event all from the Photos app on your iPhone – iOS also makes it easy to customize, too.

After you’ve selected the photos you wish to include in a slideshow, you can adjust the speed, theme, and even music. There’s even the option to use music from your own iTunes library.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to make a photo slideshow on an iPhone’s Photos app

1. On your iPhone’s homepage, find the Photos app – the icon displaying a color wheel. Open it.

2. Select two or more photos from your photos by using the “Select” button at the top right-hand corner.

caption After selecting your photos, tap the share icon at the bottom. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. After you’ve selected the photos you wish to compile into a slideshow, tap the “Share” icon at the bottom left of your screen. It is the icon that looks like a box with an arrow coming out of the top.

caption Press the Slideshow icon. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Before tapping the “Slideshow” icon in the bottom menu, toggle through the photos by swiping to make sure you have included everything you’d like in the slideshow.

5. Tap “Slideshow” – the icon that looks like a play button.

6. A default slideshow will begin to play.

How to customize a photo slideshow on an iPhone

1. After following the steps above, tap anywhere on the screen while the slideshow is playing to access the menu. Tap “Options” in the bottom right-hand corner.

caption To customize your slideshow, click Options. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

2. This will bring up the Slideshow menu.

caption The slideshow menu allows you to customize the slideshow. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. To change the theme, tap theme. For example, the “Dissolve” theme will make the photos or videos slowly dissipate into the next.

caption Photos gives you five theme options, including “Ken Burns” — named after the famed documentarian. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. To change the music, tap “Music” – you can also customize the slideshow with music from iTunes.

caption You can customize your slideshow with music from iTunes. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. If you’d like the slideshow to repeat, make sure the “Repeat” is slid over so it appears green.

6. The turtle and rabbit icons on the sliding bar indicate how fast the slideshow is set. Turtle for slower, rabbit for quicker.

7. Once you’ve customized your slideshow to your liking, click “Done.”

caption Click “Done” to exit. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

8. To exit slideshow mode, tap “Done” again.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: