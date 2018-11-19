What actually makes a wedding fun, according to guests

caption Redditors have their opinions of what makes the best wedding. source Halfpoint/ iStock

A lot of pressure comes with planning a wedding. You want to put together a celebration that is fun for everyone invited – and not just fun, but the best night ever.

As it turns out, a fantastic wedding doesn’t always have to involve a lot of money, a fancy venue, or a huge guest list. In fact, a glimpse through a few different Reddit threads on the subject proves the opposite: the best weddings are full of love, happiness, and a feeling of togetherness … with a few other things mixed in as well.

Over the years, a few Reddit users have shared what they think makes a good wedding. Take a look at their responses, and keep them in mind if you’re planning your own big day.

“Your party is only as good as the people enjoying it.”

“I find that if I’m not too close with the couple then I’m just there as a formality. But if I know the couple well, regardless of the level of quality in each piece, I have had a great time. Your party is only as good as the people enjoying it. So, if you invited too many people that were just there out of ‘consideration,’ then there’s a higher chance of it being lame(r).” – Redditor duderino13

“When it incorporates the couple’s hobbies, interests, and just who they are.”

“The best wedding I’ve been to was obviously low-budget, but it incorporated the (rather quirky) personalities of the couple just perfectly. For instance, the bride had just gotten her degree in chemistry, so the centerpieces used chemistry glassware instead of vases for the flowers (which were all hand-crocheted by her!).” – Redditor Yavemar

“Good food.”

“It’s usually the most expensive part of the wedding, but I think people should try to save money on other things and get the best food within their budget. I don’t have an opinion on nice centerpieces or how much the wedding dress costs, but I always remember which weddings had good or bad food.” – Redditor Book_1love

“Good weddings have people in them who are happy and relaxed.”

“Once they’ve set up a rough set of guidelines for the day, they more or less let things flow. It can feel really uncomfortable when people are running around looking frantic or mad while trying to control how things are happening. I’ve never liked weddings that feel like the bridal couple is obediently running down the Official Checklist of Things You Have To Do At Your Wedding.” – Redditor withbellson

“To me, it’s usually the music.”

“If I’m too busy dancing to bother sitting down for a meal, that’s a good wedding.” – Redditor xtinalala

“Not cramming too much in.”

“Some receptions have too many interruptions – the cake cutting, toasts, announcements, flower toss … every 15 minutes guests have to stop talking and dancing to watch something else going on!” – Redditor viceadvice

“When a couple makes sure guests are taken care of.”

“Delicious and lots of varieties of food, plenty of drinks, a place to sit in a temperature-controlled venue, great music, and a happy couple to celebrate. Also, convenient locations (close parking, no gaps between ceremony and reception, etc.). I also remember little fun details like a couple who served grilled cheese and tomato soup shots, one who had an ice cream bar, another who played Disney songs through dinner, etc.” – Redditor WaitforIttttt

“The bride and groom were having fun.”

“I think the liquor helped them loosen up, but seeing the bride and groom actually enjoying themselves, taking silly pictures in the photo booth, and dancing like crazy on the dance floor really helped set the mood.” – Redditor moongoddessshadow

“If it’s a summer wedding it’s awesome if you can get the outside area at your venue licensed.”

“It’s nice to mingle outside since it can be stuffy indoors, and I’ve been to weddings where [there] are little tables and even a bonfire outside that people can hang out around and enjoy their drink.” – Redditor SarahlovesChar

“Open bar or limited bar with beer and wine, hosted all night.”

“I’ve never been to a wedding with drink tickets, but I’d be annoyed. And I’ve never been to a wedding with a cash bar, but I’d be downright offended.” – Redditor sane_enough

“No big wedding cake.”

“Best idea ever. It was a wedding of my wealthy cousins and they had a big sweets table, without the giant cake. Nobody missed it. Those huge cakes are always super expensive, they’re not always that tasty, and then guests don’t even have a variety of desserts to choose from since most people can’t pay for that cake and a full sweets table! Also, nobody missed the cake cutting ceremony.” – Redditor maria340

Having “an area away from the music where people can have actual conversations if they aren’t dancing.”

“I’ve been to weddings where the music is so loud you can’t talk, so people who aren’t dancing at a given moment for whatever reason can’t even have a conversation.” – Redditor choixpeau

