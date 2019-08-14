How to make and post a YouTube banner, to personalize your YouTube channel and attract subscribers

caption Make a YouTube banner for your channel to show viewers what your account is about. source Shutterstock

You can make a YouTube banner in a few quick steps to give your channel some personalized flair.

Banner images offer another place to give potential subscribers an idea of what your YouTube channel is about, and lead them to your other social media channels.

When you have art that’s made to the site’s banner specifications, the process of uploading your image is simple.

Here’s what you need to know to make and upload a YouTube banner to your channel.

A YouTube banner is the section at the top of your channel’s homepage, above your username and subscriber count. While it will appear blank by default, you can upload images there to personalize your account.

These banners will appear much smaller on mobile than on desktop, but the company recommends uploading 2560 x 1440 px images, to accommodate those large differences in display size.

To get your image to that size, you can either crop it through a program that comes with your computer, or upload it to a site like Canva that has templates specifically geared for various social media sites (this is especially useful if you want to use the same photo across several platforms).

And when it comes to designing a YouTube banner, there’s nothing stopping you from using a simple photo. But by creating something more customized, you can help people who aren’t already subscribers figure out what you’re about, get a feel for your channel’s vibe, and let them know about your other social media channels or products.

Here’s how to make a YouTube banner for your channel.

How to make a YouTube banner

Before getting started, it’s important to note that you can only upload a YouTube banner on a desktop computer.

1. Go to youtube.com and sign in to your account, if necessary.

2. Click your account icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

3. Select “Your Channel” from the drop-down menu.

4. Click “Customize Channel” at the top of the screen.

5. If you don’t have any current channel art, click “Add Channel Art” near the top of the screen; otherwise, hover over the current banner and click “Edit” followed by “Edit Channel Art.”

caption Click the “Add channel art” button. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Upload your image.

7. If necessary, select “Adjust the Crop.”

caption Make sure that your banner looks good across all devices. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

8. Click “Select.”

