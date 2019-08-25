How to make AeroPress coffee in a few simple steps

source AeroPress

The AeroPress is an innovative, easy, clean, and delicious way to make coffee on the go.

With a few easy techniques and tips, you can make delicious coffee anywhere.

Not only will you save money, but you’ll also save the planet, as the AeroPress is a very low-waste solution.

I travel a lot, and that means I often wake up to a hotel room equipped with a K-cup brewer and a selection of stale coffee in plastic cups. I care a lot about coffee, and a fair bit about the planet, so I tend to eschew the K cup in favor of my trusty AeroPress.

I must have made close to a thousand cups of coffee in the half dozen years I have had my AeroPress. I have used one everywhere from Alaska to Atlanta, and regardless of whether I wake up in a suite or a sleeping bag, it is my go-to on-the-go coffee maker.

At just under $30, the AeroPress is not expensive. In fact, I think it has saved me money by avoiding the lobby coffee bars so many times.

The AeroPress makes a coffee concentrate that isn’t really espresso – it’s more like a concentrated filter brew, but if you know how to handle it, the strange-looking giant syringe can turn out a delicious cup. And, when you’re done, you simply push the puck of grounds into the trash, and the AeroPress is all clean, so you don’t have to mess up your hotel sink with coffee grounds!

So how do you get the most out of your AeroPress? Here is my step-by-step guide on how to make the best coffee with the AeroPress.

Here’s what you’ll need to make AeroPress coffee:

How to make AeroPress coffee