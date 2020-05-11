How to make bread without yeast

source Shutterstock

Bread that doesn’t use yeast or a starter to leaven usually uses baking soda, baking powder, or both to rise.

While biscuits and pancakes technically fall into this category, the easiest kind of bread to make without yeast is soda bread.

It typically has a denser, flakier texture than a bread made with yeast, but it also takes much less time to bake.

Here’s a recipe for soda bread with all the ingredients and steps you’ll need.

While yeast may seem like a necessary tool in your bread-baking endeavors, there are actually plenty of recipes that don’t utilize yeast for their rises. Instead, they use chemical leaveners, like baking powder and baking soda.

The difference between bread made with and without yeast

“[Bread made without yeast] utilize carbon dioxide to aerate your bread,” says chef Mike DeCamp, who heads the kitchen at Borough and Parlour in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota. He also notes that eggs can be used to chemically leaven bread, but baking soda and baking powder are a bit more common – and much easier to use.

You’ll immediately be able to see and feel the differences in chemically-leavened bread versus naturally-leavened bread, which utilizes yeast or a starter, the second you cut into it. “They don’t have the same spongey textures as naturally-leaven bread,” DeCamp says. “They’re a little denser because you’re not adding as much baking powder or baking soda as you would yeast. If you did, it would affect the flavor.”

These types of breads also don’t need to rise for hours on the kitchen counter. Because of the chemical reactions from the baking powder and baking soda, they technically “rise” in the oven while they cook. So, from the time you gather your ingredients to the minute you pull your warm loaf out of the oven, the entire process usually takes about an hour. Naturally-leaven bread can take anywhere from 48 to 72 hours.

And while a lot of different types of bread that fall into the chemically-leaven category, DeCamp says the easiest one to master is soda bread. “It’s the most straightforward in terms of a recipe,” he says. So if you’re fresh out of yeast, or can’t find any at the supermarket, but you still want some bread, never fear. You can still bake up a delicious loaf without your yeast.

What to keep in mind before making bread without yeast

Two notes before we start, though.

DeCamp’s recipe is in both metric and imperial measurements, so you can measure however way you’d like – just make sure you’re using the same type of measurements for all of the ingredients. The recipe utilizes all-purpose flour, which is generally easier to find. If you’re shopping online, we’ve got a running list of places to buy flour here. But if you wanted to jazz things up, you could use a cup each of all-purpose flour and whole wheat flour. This will just affect the taste of the bread.

You can easily roll this out by hand, but a stand mixer does make everything a bit easier. It isn’t necessary, though. And you don’t need any fancy pans to cook your bread in either. According to DeCamp, you can just slide your loaf onto a parchment paper-covered sheet pan and pop it in the oven.

Here’s DeCamp’s recipe, as well as some easy ways to mix it up.

How to make bread without yeast

source FreshDirect

Ingredients

Makes 1 boule of bread

What else you’ll need

You might have these in your kitchen already, but in case you don’t, check out the links for suggestions.

Directions