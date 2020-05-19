Chefs share 8 ways to make store-bought cookie dough taste homemade

caption Cookies that you make from a mix can taste homemade. source Shutterstock

Insider asked three chefs to share how to take store-bought cookie dough to a whole new level.

They said rolling the dough in spices or a fun garnish can elevate your cookies .

The chefs also recommended adding mix-ins like pretzels, chips, or nuts to your dough.

Topping your baked cookies with citrus zest or drizzling them with chocolate can make them seem extra fancy.

Not everyone has the time or skill to bake fresh, homemade cookies. Fortunately, using premade dough doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality or flavor.

To help you step up your baking game, Insider asked three chefs to share their tips on how to make store-bought cookie dough taste homemade.

Here’s how to improve premade cookie dough or dough from a mix.

Add spice to your dough.

caption Cinnamon or nutmeg can punch up the flavors of your cookies. source Shutterstock

You can upgrade your cookie dough by adding spices to it, said Tracy Wilk, lead chef at the Institute of Culinary Education. This can lead to a warm, spicy cookie.

To do so, combine ground cinnamon, ginger, and sugar, and then roll your balls of cookie dough in the mix before baking.

If you’re feeling extra bold, you can even spice up your cookies with a sprinkling of cayenne pepper, suggested Jackie Newgent, chef, culinary nutritionist, cooking coach, and author of “The Clean and Simple Diabetes Cookbook.”

Punch up the flavor of your cookies by adding extracts.

caption An extract can add flavor to your dough. source Shutterstock

To add depth your cookies, add a few drops of a pure flavor extract to your dough, Newgent said.

This is a simple way to personalize the cookies to your liking or give them a unique twist each time you bake them.

Some extracts to try include peppermint, lemon, vanilla, coffee, almond, or coconut.

Before baking, roll the dough in a garnish of your choice.

caption To make your cookies look extra cute, try rolling them in sprinkles. source Shutterstock

Another way to add flavor or texture to your cookies is by rolling the balls of dough in your garnish of choice, Jennifer Hill Booker, chef, cookbook author, and culinary educator, told Insider.

To start, you can try using chopped nuts, sanding sugar, miniature chocolate chips, cocoa powder, or sprinkles.

Stir nuts right into the dough for an added crunch.

caption Nuts can give your cookies a salty twist. source Shutterstock

For added texture, you can stir nuts into your cookie dough, Newgent said.

You can use common nuts like pecans, walnuts, or macadamia nuts, she said, but for a homemade feel, you may want to use ones that aren’t commonly found in store-bought cookies, like pistachios.

These will add color, crunch, and wholesomeness to your baked cookies, she explained.

Add in your favorite savory snacks, like chips or pretzels.

caption Chips and pretzels can add a crunch and a salty flavor to your cookie. source Shutterstock

Mix-ins are another great way to make it seem like you spent a ton of time on your “homemade” cookies. Plus it’ll give them a really unique flavor.

“Plop in a surprise ingredient that you love, like crushed pretzels, potato chips, roasted chickpeas, or popped popcorn,” Newgent told Insider.

Top your cookies with flaked sea salt.

caption Sea salt can make your cookies seem extra elegant. source Shutterstock

To create a well-rounded flavor, top your cookies with flaked sea salt before putting them in the oven, Newgent suggested.

“Salt helps to balance sweetness, providing a more well-rounded taste and bonus deliciousness,” she told Insider.

Dip your cookies in chocolate or drizzle them with it.

caption A chocolate drizzle can add sweetness to your cookies. source Shutterstock

After your cookies have finished baking, use chocolate to give them a high-end look and homemade flavor, Wilk said.

“Once the cookies are baked and cooled, dip them into chocolate or drizzle them with it,” she said. “This will give a finished and fancy look without a lot of extra work.”

Add citrus zest to your cookies to give them a fresh taste.

caption You can use lemon, lime, or orange zest on top of your cookies. source Shutterstock

If you really want to impress, create intrigue by using freshly grated citrus zest as a cookie topper, Newgent said.

“It’ll make the cookies seem extra special and kind of fancy,” she told Insider.

Try, for instance, adding orange zest on chocolate cookies or lemon zest on vanilla cookies, she suggested.

