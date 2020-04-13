Disney released the recipe for its famous grilled cheese so fans can make it at home

caption People visit Woody’s Lunch Box at Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios. source Disney Parks

Woody’s Lunchbox is a popular snack station found at Toy Story Land in Disney World’s Hollywood Studios.

Though it serves numerous unique dishes, the location’s Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich is arguably one of its most popular foods.

Luckily for fans, Disney has released a recipe to help recreate the famous snack at home.

The recipe requires you to make two spreads from cream cheese and garlic, which you’ll later combine to create the sandwich.

Since opening at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in 2018, Toy Story Land has become a staple of the Florida theme park.

Similarly, the Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich found at Woody’s Lunch Box – a themed restaurant in the area – has become a fan-favorite snack. On Saturday, the Disney Parks Blog acknowledged the sandwich by sharing a recipe that helps you recreate it at home.

The recipe is said to serve four people, and requires ingredients like cream cheese, artisan bread, mayonnaise, minced garlic, and more.

caption The Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich can be found at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios. source ResortTV1/YouTube

To make the grilled cheese, you’ll first need to create two spreads – one with cream cheese and the other with garlic – using a food processor. You’ll later need to prepare the base of the sandwich using a cutting board, skillet, and a stove top. The complete recipe and instructions can be found on the Disney Parks Blog here.

Disney has also shared recipes for some of its other famous dishes

On April 5, Disney shared an 8-ingredient recipe to help you make its famous churros at home. The recipe calls for water, butter, salt, and cinnamon, as well as flour, eggs, sugar, and vegetable oil. Step-by-step instructions to make the churros are available both on the Disney Parks Blog, and in a YouTube video posted by the company in 2018.

caption Disney theme parks are known for selling delicious churros in a wide variety of flavors. source Disney Parks

More recently, the company shared a recipe inspired by its beloved Dole Whip dessert. Instructions to make the soft-serve treat can be found on Disney’s theme-park apps. You’ll need ingredients like vanilla ice cream and pineapple juice, and tools like a blender.