Flight attendants reveal 14 things they wish all passengers would start doing

caption Flight attendants have a lot of major responsibilities. source Leon Neal/Getty Images

Flight attendants told Insider about things they wish passengers did more often.

They encourage passengers to stop bringing their cell phones to the bathroom.

Flight attendants also want passengers to keep the aisle and galley clear.

They also insist you really pay attention to the safety demonstration.

Traveling on airplanes can be stressful and it can be easy to forget about others around you – including flight attendants.

But it’s important to remember that they’re there to make your ride more comfortable and to make sure everyone on board stays safe.

To help everyone have the best trip possible, here are 14 things flight attendants wish passengers would start doing for every flight.

Bring something warm or wear layers.

caption This is especially important if your seat doesn’t include a blanket. source Shutterstock

It’s not just in your head – airplanes are cold for a reason.

Monserrat Andujar-Geacoman, a flight attendant for a domestic US airline, told Insider that aircrafts are cool to accommodate emergency equipment, altitude, and cockpit instruments.

Because of the lower temperature, she advises that passengers always bring a sweater, hoodie, or a blanket on flights.

Give yourself plenty of time to make a connection.

caption Flights can sometimes get delayed. source Ben Mack / Insider

It may be tempting to book flights with a short layover so you can save some travel time, but Lorelei McAree, a flight attendant for a domestic US airline, said that may not be the best choice.

“Weather, mechanical delays, and a whole host of other things can turn what would otherwise be a smooth and one-time operation crazy,” she says. “It’s not in anyone’s control.”

Her advice? Give yourself an added cushion of time so you don’t miss a connecting flight.

Read the terms and conditions of your ticket before you buy it.

caption Always read the fine print. source conejota/Shutterstock

It’s always best to do your research before booking a ticket, McAree told Insider, especially if you might require special assistance or specific accommodations.

“If you’re traveling with a large family, for example, please purchase a ticket that guarantees you a seat assignment so nobody can split you up,” she added.

Flight attendants follow safety rules just like anyone else, so be patient when they must remain seated during turbulence.

caption Always pay attention when they have announcements. source Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Yes, flight attendants are there to make your flight comfortable – but their main focus is on safety, meaning they also need to follow the rules.

“If there is turbulence or something that warrants us to stay seated, please be mindful that we have to discontinue service so that we can maintain the safety of ourselves, passengers, and the aircraft. We love helping customers, but we cannot do so if we are not safe,” McAree told Insider.

Bring some of your own snacks and beverages, especially if you have certain restrictions.

caption This can also help ensure you don’t have to wait to be served. source Shutterstock

One of the best ways to make sure you have a great trip is to bring food and water, McAree said.

Water is especially key, as high altitudes can cause dehydration and you may not be able to have your cup refilled as frequently as you’d like.

McAree also told Insider that snacks are just as important – especially if you have any dietary restrictions. “Bringing food that caters to your needs ensures there will be no issue of not having any snacks that fulfill those needs available in flight,” she added.

Pay attention to the safety demonstration.

caption It’ll only take a few minutes. source ADEK BERRY / Getty

You may have heard it several times before, but it is important to pay attention to the safety demonstration before takeoff.

“Again, flight attendants are there for safety,” McAree said. “Safety demos take no more than five minutes, and they will be helpful in an emergency situation.”

Take out your headphones when flight attendants come by for service.

caption It’s a small gesture that makes a big difference. source tanyss / iStock

McAree told Insider that you should show your flight attendants some respect by taking out your headphones when they are speaking to you.

Saying thank you to flight attendants goes a long way.

caption Flight attendants have a lot of responsibility. source Shutterstock

Lorrie Metrejean, a flight attendant for a domestic US airline, told Insider that being ignored by passengers can be disheartening.

“I wish passengers would realize that my job is just as important as a pilot’s job,” she said. “Flight attendants are responsible for the safety of the entire aircraft. At the end of the day, we’re there for when an emergency occurs – whether that be a medical issue or security issue or if there’s something wrong with the plane and we’d have to evacuate the aircraft and get everyone off safely.”

The takeaway? Be sure to thank your flight attendants as you’re exiting the aircraft.

Greet staff members when you board the plane.

caption It’s nice to acknowledge when someone is saying hello to you. source Shutterstock

Make sure to greet your flight attendants as you board the plane, too.

“It does bother me when people don’t respond when I greet them as they’re coming aboard,” Metrejean told Insider. “I feel like if I can take the time to make them feel welcomed, then they would at least acknowledge that I’m there instead of ignoring me.”

Seriously, keep the aisles clear.

caption Remember that planes are flight attendants’ workspace. source Shutterstock

Andujar-Geacoman told Insider that passengers should think of the aisle as flight attendants’ office space.

“I would never dream of coming into your office, taking off my shoes, and leaving them out in plain sight so you could trip over them.”

As a courtesy to your flight attendants, do your best to keep your belongings, knees, and elbows out of the way throughout the trip, not just during the beverage service.

Obey the carry-on and personal-item rules that come with your ticket.

caption Always remember that the overhead space in an airplane is meant to be shared. source sbhaumik / iStock

Andujar-Geacoman told Insider that following the luggage rules not only makes boarding smoother, but also they help out your fellow passengers.

“When you cross this line, it hurts someone else’s chances of keeping their own carry-on with them,” she said. “Mindfulness and courteousness go a long way when it comes to personal property.”

Leave your phone behind on bathroom runs.

Be mindful of the other passengers when you’re using the restroom by trying to be as quick as possible. One way to speed things up is by not bringing your phone with you in the stall.

“It’s already gross that you’re taking your phone in there, but there are also only two bathrooms on a 737 for 170 passengers, not including the bathrooms for first-class,” Andujar-Geacoman said. “The line can get long, and turbulence is real.”

Try to stay out of the galley — it’s not really for passengers.

caption It’s not your second home. source iStock

Yes, this area can be a nice, spacious relief from your seat, but Andujar-Geacoman says it shouldn’t be your full-time escape from your row.

“Being cordial and nice does not mean you should take a seat in our galley and make yourself at home,” she said. “We know you’re trying hard not to go back to your seat (especially on longer flights) … but we also like our space and privacy.”

Bringing a small token of appreciation never hurts.

caption Some flight attendants wish passengers would do this more often. source Nykonchuk Oleksii/Shutterstock

Andujar-Geacoman told Insider that a small token of appreciation goes a long way, whether it’s a small bag of chocolates or a kind note.

“This has to be the biggest, most wonderful compliment to us,” she said. “Please do this more often. We’ll be your biggest fans and be sure to spread the word to the crew by including your seat number for praises and high-fives.”

