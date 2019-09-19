How to make folders in Google Docs to organize your documents and files

caption You can make folders in Google Docs in two different ways. source Maskot/Getty Images

You can make folders in Google Docs to help organize your documents.

You can also make a new Google Doc inside of a folder, so it’s sorted automatically.

Organizing a messy digital drive can be a challenge. Managing your digital files inevitably involves organizing them into folders with meaningful names.

Luckily, Google Docs offers a quick way to add folders right from a document you’re working on. All files you create at docs.google.com are also automatically added to your account’s Google Drive.

Here’s how to add folders to organize your Google Docs files.

How to make folders in Google Docs

1. While you’re logged into your Google account, go to docs.google.com.

2. From your Google Docs home page, double-click to open one of your documents.

3. Click the folder icon at the top, next to your document’s title, to create a new folder. In some cases there may be a Google Drive icon instead – it looks a bit like a triangle with flat edges. If so, still click it.

4. A menu will open. Click the icon at the bottom of the menu that looks like a folder with a plus sign on it.

5. Name your new folder and click the check mark next to the naming text box.

6. Now your new folder is ready to use. You can click the blue “Move here” button to move the Doc you’re currently in to the new folder.

Folders created in Google Docs will automatically show up in Google Drive.

How to create a new Google Doc inside a Google Drive folder

Creating a new Google Doc inside a folder is quick and easy and can be done in just two clicks.

1. From your Google Drive homepage, double-click to open a folder.

2. Click the plus sign icon in the top-left of the screen, and click “Google Docs” to create a new document.

3. Your new document will be automatically placed in the folder you created it in.

