How to make games and apps download faster on your Xbox One in 5 ways

You can make games download faster on your Xbox One in several ways, most of which simply involve putting less stress on your Xbox and internet connection.

It takes a decent amount of internet bandwidth to download a game, so keeping other devices off the internet can help downloads move faster.

When playing the Xbox One, you’ll need to download games into your game library before you can actually play them.

This is a relatively straightforward process, but sometimes downloading games can take a while, especially if the game itself is large and requires a lot of memory.

Fortunately, there are a few ways you can help speed your Xbox One along.

How to make games download faster on Xbox One

If your games are taking a long time to download, there are multiple methods for increasing the download speed.

Close out of games and apps

The Xbox One conveniently lets you play other games or use apps while a game is downloading, but this sometimes results in the download taking more time than usual. This especially goes for other games that use the internet.

If you close out of any other games and apps while your game is downloading, your Xbox One will run faster, and so will your download.

To close a game or app, press the Xbox button, highlight the game or app you want in close in the left sidebar, and press the Menu button (it’s the button that looks like three horizontal lines). In the menu that appears, select “Quit.”

Put less pressure on your internet connection

You might have noticed that your Wi-Fi connection runs slower when many devices are connected to Wi-Fi at the same time. The same is true for your Xbox One.

If you disconnect other devices from your Wi-Fi, like your phone or laptop, it will strengthen your Xbox One’s Wi-Fi connection and allow for faster download speeds.

Only download one game at a time

The Xbox One allows you to download multiple games at a time, but this often comes at the expense of download speed.

Downloading only one game at a time will help with download speeds. If you’ve already started downloading multiple games at a time, you can pause current downloads by pressing your Xbox button and accessing the Queue under “My games & apps.”

Reboot your internet router

Sometimes download speeds don’t have anything to with your Xbox One itself and have more to do with your internet router.

You can try rebooting your router by disconnecting it from the wall. Wait a few moments, then plug the router back in.

This can help the internet connection and improve your overall download speed.

Use an Ethernet cable

If you have an Ethernet cable, you don’t have to rely on fickle Wi-Fi connections to improve your download speeds.

Simply connect the Ethernet cable to your internet router and your Xbox One. Once the Ethernet cable is connected, your internet connection will be stronger and your downloads should speed up considerably.

If all else fails, you can try restarting your Xbox One console in an attempt to clear out any stray bugs or hiccups that might be preventing your download from completing.

