How to make Google Chrome display in ‘Dark Mode’ in 3 ways on your Mac or PC

You can make Google Chrome display in “Dark Mode” by changing the settings of your operating system.

Windows and Mac computers have their own dark mode settings, which will make Google Chrome open in dark mode when activated.

You can also install an extension or theme that will let you put Google Chrome into dark mode on your own.

Browsing Google Chrome in Incognito mode will also activate a dark mode setting.

Dark Mode is all the rage nowadays, and it seems like every app has it. After all, browsing in Dark Mode is both easier on the eyes, and lets the content of every website stand out more.

However, making Google Chrome go into Dark Mode isn’t as easy as some other apps. There’s no switch you can flip, or box you can check off.

Instead, to use Dark Mode in Google Chrome, you’ll have to either edit your PC or Mac’s settings, download an extension or theme, or browse in Incognito mode.

Here’s how to do all of these, and start browsing in Dark Mode in Google Chrome on your Mac or PC.

How to make Google Chrome go into Dark Mode

There are three ways to enable dark mode in Google Chrome.

Edit your computer’s display settings

Both Windows and macOS have a built-in Dark Mode that can change the appearance of certain apps. To enable it, you’ll just need to go into your computer’s settings.

Note, however, that this will affect more apps than just Chrome. Any app that supports Dark Mode will have that mode activate once you change these settings.

On a Mac:

1. Ensure that you’re running macOC Mojave or later, and then click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of your screen. Click “System Preferences…” in the menu that appears.

2. Hit “General.” It should be one of the first options.

3. At the top of the page, there will be three options: “Light,” “Dark,” and “Auto.” Select “Dark” to immediately put Chrome into Dark Mode, or “Auto” if you only want Dark Mode to activate at night.

caption Select “Dark” for full Dark Mode, or “Auto” to activate Light Mode during the day and Dark Mode at night. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

On a PC:

1. On a computer running Windows 10 or later, click the Windows icon in the bottom-left corner, or tap the Windows key on your keyboard to open the Start menu. Then click the icon that looks like a gear – this is the icon for your settings.

2. Select “Personalization” from the list of options.

3. Hit “Colors” in the left toolbar. Scroll down, and under “Choose your default app mode,” select “Dark.” Chrome will turn dark immediately.

caption Click “Dark” to enable Dark Mode in Windows. source Microsoft

Install a Google Chrome extension or theme

One of the best things about Google Chrome is that if you find a feature it’s missing, there’s a good chance you can add that feature yourself with an extension or theme.

There are several extensions and many themes that will make Google Chrome display in dark mode. To find them, you’ll need to head to the Google Chrome Web Store and search for “dark mode.”

Once you do, you have a lot of options. Here are some examples.

The extension “Dark Theme for Chrome” will give you a button that, when clicked, will change the colors on any webpage so white becomes black, black becomes white, and more. You can change the exact colors at any time.

caption “Dark Theme for Chrome” will change the colors of any webpage. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

“Material Incognito Dark Theme” will immediately darken your toolbars, but won’t change anything on the websites you browse. You can edit your themes whenever you like.

Search for the extension or theme you like best.

Browse Chrome in Incognito Mode

Finally, you can browse Chrome in Incognito Mode.

Going into Incognito Mode will immediately darken your toolbars, as well as the “New Tab” page that appears when you create a new tab.

caption An Incognito Mode window and tool bars will be darkened. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

The downside here is that when you browse in Incognito Mode, Chrome won’t save any of your browsing history, passwords, or other information. This can make browsing a bit more difficult.

For information on how to use Incognito Mode, see our article, “How to go into ‘Incognito Mode’ on a Google Chrome browser, and stop Google from saving your search and browsing history.”

