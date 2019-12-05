How to make a Google Form public and allow others to collaborate

caption You can easily make a Google Form public and allow others to collaborate on responses and questions. source Shutterstock

You can make a Google Form public, or open to respondents or collaborators, by adjusting its sharing settings.

Once its settings are adjusted, you can share a Google Form in an email or a link, or embed it in a web page.

The sharing settings in Google Forms differ from other Google apps.

You can also share the form with collaborators and make it public on the web.

When you create a Google Form on your Mac or PC, you can add two tabs: one for questions (the form), and another for responses.

While you may want to share the fillable form widely, you probably want to limit access to the responses to a few collaborators. This can be particularly true if you are collecting personal information, such as addresses or phone numbers.

That said, here’s how you can share your Google Form with respondents or collaborators.

How to share a Google Form with respondents

1. Open your Google Form.

2. Click the “SEND” button in the upper-right of your screen.

caption Click “SEND” to choose how to share your form. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

3. If you want to send the form via email, enter the email addresses of the people you want to fill out the form in the pop-up window. You can also customize your email subject line, message, and whether or not to include the form in the email.

4. To share a link to the form, click the link icon in the center of the pop-up window. This gives you a link that you can copy and send to people.

Google URLs tend to be long. If you can’t send the link as a hyperlink, click the box next to “Shorten URL.” Copy this URL to share this form with anyone.

caption Check the box to shorten the URL. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

5. If you want to embed the form in a website, click the embed icon on the right in the pop-up window. Copy the embed code and paste it into your website. You can adjust the size of your form by editing the width and height in this window. Note: if you’re using WordPress, paste this HTML code into your text editor, not the visual editor.

6. You can also share your form on Facebook or Twitter by using the sharing icons on the right side of the pop-up window.

caption All of the options you have available for sharing your form. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

When you create a Google Form, anyone who gets the link is able to submit answers to the questions, but not see the responses or edit the form.

How to make a Google Form public, or share it with collaborators

If you want others to be able to see responses and edit the form, you can share it with collaborators.

1. In your Google Form, click on the three dots on the upper-right of the screen. A menu will appear.

caption Click the three dots. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

2. Choose “Add collaborators.” A window will pop up. The window includes a sharing link, but you have to add someone as a collaborator before they can access the link. You can email invitations to individuals, just as you would with a Google Docs.

caption Click “Add collaborators” in the menu. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

3. To make the form public, click on the word “Change…” in the middle of the window. A new window will appear. The default setting for your form will be set to private, so that it can only be shared with specific people. However, you can change this so anyone with a link can collaborate. You can also make the form public on the web.

caption Click “Change…” to edit your sharing settings. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

4. When you are done adding collaborators, click the blue “Save” button at the bottom-left of the window to close it.

caption Select the sharing setting you’d like to change your form to, and then click “Save” when you’re done. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

Note that, unlike in a Google Docs, you can’t limit the access of your collaborators to view only or comment only. Anyone you share a form with as a collaborator can edit the form and the responses.

