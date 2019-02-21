How to make Google your homepage on any major web browser

caption Google’s homepage could be your homepage. source Google

Make Google your homepage on Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and other major web browsers with these corresponding steps.

After a simple set-up, your browser will open directly to Google.com, saving you those few precious seconds of navigating to the site.

If you’re like most people, you probably find yourself Googling every question that comes to your mind: What’s the best recipe for lasagna? What does it mean if you wake up with a headache? Why does your dog keep staring into space and barking?

Google provides immediate answers to your weirdest, most random queries, so it’d be handy to have the search engine set as your homepage.

Regardless of the web browser you’re using, setting Google as your homepage is a quick and simple process that will mean every time you launch your browser, you’ll immediately open Google.com.

This can save you a few seconds of navigating to the site and get right down to that all-too important research on which running shoes are best for flat feet, or when the new seasons of “Real Housewives of New York” starts.

Here’s how to set Google as your homepage on the following popular desktop browsers:

Google Chrome

caption Find “Settings” under the three dot dropdown menu in the top right corner of your Chrome window. source Google; Business Insider

After opening your Chrome browser, navigate to the upper right corner of the screen and locate the three vertical dots. Click on these dots to reveal a dropdown menu and navigate to “Settings,” clicking on this button. caption Find “Appearance” in your settings and then enter Google’s URL under the “Show home button.” source Google; Business Insider On the settings screen, scroll down to the “Appearance” section and look for the “Show home button” section. Ensure that this option is turned on-you will know it’s enabled as you’ll see a blue bar on the right hand side of the screen. Once the “Show home button” option is enabled, you’ll see a blank box below which says “Enter custom web address.” Navigate to this box and enter the Google homepage URL, “http://www.google.com.” Close out the setting tab and voila! Google is now your homepage.

Safari

caption Find “Preferences” in the dropdown menu of the settings cog at the top right corner of a Safari window. source Safari; Business Insider

In Safari, locate the cog in the upper right corner of your browser screen and click to reveal a dropdown menu of options. Click on “Preferences” to launch a pop-up window which will allow access to change your Safari options. Under the “General” tab, look for the section marked “Homepage” with a URL listed next to it. Remove the URL currently in the Homepage bar and replace with “http://www.google.com.” caption Enter Google’s URL in the “Homepage” section, exit the window, and confirm your change. source Safari; Business Insider Click the “X” in the upper right corner of the pop-up box, which will launch an additional message asking you to confirm the change of your homepage URL. Click “Change homepage” to confirm this change, and you’re all set.

Microsoft Edge

caption Find “Settings” under the three dot dropdown menu in the top right corner of your Edge browser. source Microsoft Edge; Business Insider

Similar to the procedure for Chrome, after opening your browser, navigate to the top right corner of the Edge screen and locate the three horizontal dots. Click on the dots and look for the “Settings” option at the bottom of the dropdown menu. After clicking on the “Settings” option, navigate to the section titled “Open Microsoft Edge with” and click on the box directly below it to reveal an additional dropdown menu. You will be given the options to open Edge with the Microsoft start page, a new tab page, previously visited pages, or a specific page or pages. Click on “A specific page or pages” to proceed with setting Google as your homepage. caption Under “Open Microsoft Edge with,” choose “A specific page or pages” and enter Google’s URL. source Microsoft Edge; Business Insider Enter “http://www.google.com” in the box which appears and then click the small icon to the right of this box that looks like a floppy disk. This will ensure your changes are saved.

Mozilla Firefox

caption Find the cog at the top right corner of a Firefox page. source Mozilla Firefox; Business Insider

After opening your Firefox browser, look in the upper right corner of the screen for the small cog and click on it. Clicking on the cog will open a preferences screen in which you can change your homepage. At the top of the screen, under “New Windows and Tabs,” you’ll see two customizable sections. One will be for “Homepage and new windows” and the other will be for “New tabs.” Generally speaking, this will be set to the Firefox Home by default. Click on the box next to “Homepage and new windows” to reveal a dropdown menu and scroll down and click on “Custom URLs.” caption Change the dropdown on “Homepage and new windows” to “Custom URLs” and enter Google’s URL. source Mozilla Firefox; Business Insider In the box that appears beneath “Custom URLs,” enter “http://www.google.com.” You can then close out this tab and proceed as normal – Google is now your Firefox homepage.

Internet Explorer

caption Find “Internet options” under the settings cog at the top right corner of an Explorer page. source Internet Explorer; Business Insider