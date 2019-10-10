HGTV star Leanne Ford says moving furniture 6 inches off the wall is just one way to make your home look larger without spending money

caption Ford recommends playing with items you already own to make your space feel fresh. source HGTV

Redecorating your home can be challenging, especially when you’re on a budget.

Insider talked to interior designer and HGTV star Leanne Ford about ways you can update your space without breaking the bank.

Ford said simple steps like rearranging your furniture or painting an older piece can actually make a huge difference.

Redecorating your home sounds like a great idea, until you start thinking about all the expenses that go with it. But there are ways to freshen your space without spending any money.

Leanne Ford, an interior designer and HGTV star of “Restored By The Fords,” told Insider her tricks for renovating on a budget while at an event promoting the new Leesa Legend mattress. Ford is an ambassador for the mattress brand.

She recommends playing with pieces you already have, and simplifying your space so it doesn’t feel overwhelming.

HGTV star Leanne Ford’s No. 1 tip for redecorating on a budget is to rearrange your furniture.

caption If your furniture has been in the same place for years, try moving it around. source Maskot/Getty Images

“I think the easiest tip for redecorating is moving your furniture around,” Ford told Insider.

It gives you the opportunity to make your space look new, but you’re using the same items you’ve had for a long time, saving you money and time.

It will feel like you transformed your space, even though it’s filled with all of the same items.

caption Moving your furniture could make you feel like you bought something new. source Maskot/Getty Images

It might take a few tries before you find the right place for the piece, but it will help you reimagine what the space is for you.

“Don’t be afraid to play,” Ford added.

In the same vein, you could try updating a specific piece you’ve had for a long time using paint.

caption Paint is another of Ford’s favorite budget-friendly redecorating tools. source Uwe Krejci/Getty Images

“Paint is very powerful,” Ford told Insider. “It fixes things. Anything can be anything” with paint, she said.

Painting a chair, bookcase, or any other focal point in your room can update the tone.

“Be open to painting things you already own and getting creative with it,” Ford told Insider.

caption Ford believes your decor choices should center on what makes you happy. source Dougal Waters/Getty Images

“Even if it’s new, still feel free to paint it to make it fit in your space,” Ford said, speaking of furniture pieces.

Your home should make you happy, and incorporating colors you like can help you take ownership over your space.

Knickknacks can overwhelm a room, especially if they’re all different colors.

caption Too many colors in one space can overwhelm the eye. source Lilly Bloom/ Getty Images

Getting rid of excess items that you aren’t attached to can make your space feel larger and less chaotic.

“If you love all your stuff and it brings you joy, by all means keep it,” Ford told Insider. “But if it doesn’t get you excited, get rid of it.”

Keeping items just because you aren’t sure what to do with them isn’t conducive to happiness.

But if you’re attached to knickknacks, try filling your space with items in the same color palette.

caption Choosing a color story for your space can make it feel cleaner. source Bulgac/Getty Images

“I love trinkets and things, but I keep it in a color story,” Leanne told Insider. “It’s clean to the eye.”

By using similar colors for your decorative pieces, the space will feel less overwhelming.

Many people opt to put their furniture against the wall, but it can actually make your space feel smaller.

caption Furniture against a wall can look crowded. source Hero Images/Getty Images

Your instinct might be to put furniture away from the center of the room to leave more room for activities. But that can actually make the room feel clunky.

“Sometimes when you bring it in, it makes it feel bigger,” Leanne explained to Insider.

“If you move the sofa even six inches off the wall, you’ll feel better,” Ford told Insider.

caption Bringing furniture to the center of the room can make a space feel larger. source Scovad/Getty Images

The additional space can make the room as a whole feel larger and more open.

While these tips can help you maximize your space and furniture, ultimately, Ford thinks people should just do what makes them happy when it comes to decor.

caption Ford says it all comes down to how you feel in your space. source HGTV

“As a designer, I leave. So you have to love the space we created,” she said. “Ignore everyone and do what you love.”