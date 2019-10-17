How to make your iPhone black and white using Grayscale, which could make your phone less addicting

- source
- Getty Images
- You can make your iPhone black and white by turning on Grayscale in the device’s Accessibility settings.
- When you make your iPhone black and white, it can save some battery and be easier on your eyes – and it could make your phone less addicting.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The colorful screen on your iPhone is one of its distinguishing features. But there are many ways to change the colors on your iPhone, and you can even turn it black and white.
You may be wondering why you’d want to replace an iPhone’s bright, vivid display with a drab, gray screen.
Well, there may be health benefits to both you and your iPhone: Grayscale screens are easier on your battery life (though minimal), and your eyes – and some have suggested that it can even make your phone less addicting by eliminating its colorful and engaging interface.
Here’s how to access the Grayscale feature through the iPhone’s Accessibility features:
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)
How to make your iPhone black and white using Grayscale
1. Go into your iPhone and open the Settings app.
2. Search or scroll for the “Accessibility” page.
3. Select “Zoom” under the “Vision” category.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
4. Enable “Zoom.” The button is at the top of the page, above bulleted instructions on how to use the Zoom function.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
5. After you have enabled Zoom, on the same page near the bottom tap “Zoom Filter.”
6. Select “Grayscale.”
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
Once you select Grayscale, your screen will immediately switch over.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
You can toggle Grayscale on and off by tapping three fingers on the screen at the same time, three times in a row. A control panel will appear with the Zoom filters.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to turn off auto-brightness on your iPhone, and manually change its brightness in 2 ways
-
How to change the screen color on your iPhone in a few different ways
-
How to lower the brightness on your iPhone even more than the usual setting, using the ‘Low Light’ Accessibility feature
-
‘What is True Tone on the iPhone?’: How to use the lighting feature that automatically adjusts brightness and color based on your surroundings