How to make your iPhone headphones louder in 3 different ways

You can make your iPhone headphones louder in three different ways, depending on your environment.

It’s easy to make your iPhone headphones’ volume louder in the Control Center, and amp up the volume even further by adjusting the Volume Limit feature.

You can also use the Late Night EQ setting to enhance volume for softer audio, like podcasts.

Different environments, such as a noisy commute, may call for cranking up your iPhone headphones’ volume as loud as possible.

It’s especially convenient that there’s more than one way to amp up the noise level of your iPhone headphones, depending on your environment.

Here’s three different ways you can make your iPhone headphones louder when needed.

How to make your iPhone headphones louder in the Control Center

1. The simplest way is to use the Control Center. You can pull up the semi-opaque command center by swiping down from the top right corner of your screen. For older iPhone models (pre-iPhone X), you’ll swipe up from the bottom.

caption You can pause audio while in the Control Center, in addition to adjusting the volume. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

2. Drag the volume icon bar all the way up to your desired volume level.

How to make your iPhone headphones louder by adjusting the Volume Limit

You may need to undo self-imposed volume limits that were set to protect hearing for those circumstances when you need more volume.

You may have used the “Volume Limit” feature. You can enable or disable the setting as needed.

1. Open your iPhone’s Settings app.

2. Scroll or search for “Music.”

3. Under the “Playback” category select “Volume Limit.”

caption The Music settings allow you to control various aspects of headphones audio. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. Turn Volume Limit off, or raise the set limit.

caption It’s not a bad idea to limit the max volume when you’re not in loud environments as a safeguard for your hearing. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

How to make your iPhone headphones louder with the “Late Night” EQ setting

Perhaps the most effective way to enhance volume for softer audio like a podcast is by tinkering with your iPhone’s EQ setting.

1. Open Settings, again, and go to “Music.”

2. Under Playback is the “EQ” tab. Tap it.

3. Select “Late Night.”

caption You can also try other EQ settings to suit your music choices. Late Night is best for quiet audio in loud environments. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

The setting gives extra oomph to quieter audio, making it the ideal setting for louder environments.

