‘Why is my iPhone so quiet?’: 4 ways to make your iPhone louder, from changing its settings to sticking it in a bowl

Knowing a few ways to make an iPhone louder ensures that you’ll never struggle to hear your music at an adequate volume.

If your iPhone’s speaker isn’t loud enough, switching to a different EQ setting and disabling its volume limiter can make your iPhone louder.

You can also try positioning it differently (in a bowl, for instance), or connecting your phone to a Bluetooth speaker.

Most iPhone models are capable of fairly loud volume – perhaps not enough to enjoy music through the speakers on a noisy subway, but certainly good enough for most everyday situations.

But if you find your iPhone isn’t loud enough to suit you, here are a few ways you can try to make your iPhone’s speaker louder.

Change your iPhone’s EQ settings

caption The Late Night EQ setting can make your phone sound louder by enhancing quieter elements in the music. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

The EQ setting called “Late Night” normalizes your iPhone’s Music app’s sound by making quieter sounds closer in volume to the loudest sections. The overall effect is that all your audio sounds louder.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Music” and then tap “EQ.”

3. On the EQ page, tap “Late Night.”

Turn off the iPhone’s volume limiter

caption If the volume limiter is on, you might be handicapping your iPhone speaker. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

It’s possible that your phone’s volume limiter might be turned on. This is a safety feature designed to ensure you don’t damage your hearing by playing the iPhone too loudly. But if it’s enabled and your phone just isn’t loud enough, try turning it off.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Music.”

3. Find “Volume Limit” and make sure it is set to Off. If it’s on, tap “Volume Limit” and slide the volume control all the way to the right. Tap “Music” at the top left of the page and make sure it is now turned off.

Position the iPhone to make it sound louder

caption A simple tweak like turning the phone upside down or placing it in a bowl so the sound can reflect upwards can help make it louder. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Not all solutions are high tech – some are common sense. Here are a couple of things that’ll make your iPhone louder:

Position it upside down. The speaker is on the bottom, so if you tend to prop it up against a computer or phone stand so you can read the screen while you work, the speaker is firing down into the table. Turn it upside down, and the speaker will fire up, sounding slightly louder.

The speaker is on the bottom, so if you tend to prop it up against a computer or phone stand so you can read the screen while you work, the speaker is firing down into the table. Turn it upside down, and the speaker will fire up, sounding slightly louder. Put it in a bowl. If you rest your iPhone in a bowl, the curved base of the bowl will cause sound waves to bounce up, creating a better soundstage.

Connect your iPhone to a speaker

caption A Bluetooth speaker is a good investment for listening to music at home or on the go. source Amazon

Still not loud enough? Consider connecting your iPhone to a Bluetooth speaker. There are a wealth of speakers available that can increase the sound quality of your iPhone substantially, and make it louder at the same time.

The Amazon Echo Dot costs less than $50 and includes the Amazon Alexa AI personal assistant, which gives you a wealth of additional features in addition to just playing music (but the lack of a battery means you can only use it at home).

Alternately, Anker makes a number of affordable, portable Bluetooth speakers. The Anker SoundCore 2 costs $40 and has the added advantage of being waterproof and including a 24-hour battery.

And if you want to double down on audio quality, a speaker like the Bose soundlink Mini II offers enhanced audio performance and a 10-hour battery for $150.

