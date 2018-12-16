There’s an easy way to make your iPhone screen even dimmer than its lowest brightness setting, and it’s perfect for reading at night

source Shutterstock

I read on my iPhone at night all the time.

Sometimes, though, the iPhone’s lowest brightness setting isn’t dim enough for the environment, or my eyes.

There’s a trick that can make your screen even dimmer than the brightness settings Apple provides, and it’s perfect for nighttime.

If you’re like me, you spend your last waking minutes reading on your iPhone in bed until you’re tired enough to fall asleep.

But sometimes, your iPhone’s screen can be too bright for you and your partner – even if it’s on the lowest brightness setting.

Thankfully, hidden away in your iPhone’s settings is a way to make the screen super-dim. It’s easy to set up and works really well – I use it all the time.

First, go to your Settings app.

Click General.

Scroll down and click Accessibility.

Click Zoom.

In the Zoom settings, make sure Zoom is enabled, and check that you have Zoom Region set to “Full Screen Zoom.” That’s it!

On your home screen, or in any app, triple tap the screen with three fingers. This semi-transparent menu will pop up in the middle of your screen. Click “Choose Filter.”

“None” should be checked off already. But click Low Light and see what happens.

The screen should be much dimmer than before.

The brightness settings in your Control Center still work, so you can make the screen a little brighter or even dimmer.

If you turn brightness all the way down while the Low Light accessibility option is on, the screen appears almost completely black.

To get your brightness back to normal, just triple-tap your screen again with three fingers, which should bring back that zoom menu again. Click “Choose Filter,” then “None.”

While Apple may have designed this as an accessibility feature, making the screen even dimmer than its brightness settings will allow is actually a very nice feature, especially if you want to read at night.