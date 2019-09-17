Foodie moms share tips for making Instagram-worthy school lunches in 5 minutes or less

caption Kathleen Haber, of Real Lunches of New York, uses edible eyes, lips and mustaches to turn foods into faces. source Real Lunches of New York/Instagram

Packing impressive school lunches has gotten competitive on social media, but it’s not actually that hard.

Sometimes, it’s just a matter of cutting fruits and vegetables into fun shapes.

Playing with unexpected pops of colors and textures makes for pretty and healthful dishes.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories

Type #kidslunches into Instagram and you likely won’t see any brown paper bags. They’ve been replaced with stainless steel bento boxes, packed with organic dog-shaped pancakes and melon cut into the ABCs.

Scrolling through the mouth-watering images may make you feel like you need some combination of a culinary and arts degree – and many hours – to pull off these kinds of school lunches. But they don’t necessarily require all that much skill, or time.

We talked to a handful of crafty moms and got them to spill their cutest and most colorful meal-prep secrets that get their kids to eat healthful dishes, and only take a few minutes to execute.

Turning foods into happy faces is fun, easy, and a surefire way to get kids excited about eating healthfully. Pop on edible eyes and lips to a cup of yogurt to make this adorable dish.

“My son would eat the yogurt face every day if I let him!!” said Kathleen Haber, a mom of two and the creator of Real Lunches of New York.

To make this dish, Haber scooped a portion of yogurt into a travel-safe container and then added candy eyes and lips. (Sometimes she plays smiles – and even mustaches.

You can also use items you already have in the fridge to get the same effect. Spread a little jelly to get a sticky base, and tack on blueberries for eyes and some nuts for a mouth.

“Pancakes aren’t just for breakfast,” said Cathleen McCord, the creator of Instagram account Weelicious. As a bonus, they make for great blank canvases.

Cookie cutters are for so much more than just sweets. Use these simple tools to turn boring sandwiches into exciting entrees. (It requires zero artistic skill).

Nearly every creative mom we talked to keeps this little trick in her lunchbox. Having an arsenal (or even just one set) of playful cookie cutters helps to transform everyday foods.

For this sandwich, Lisa Lewis, the mom behind Violet’s Lunches, used this dog-shaped sandwich cutter and filled in the nose with the heel of the bread. (You can also stuff the opening with cheese, fruit, or anything else you have on hand).

A butterfly-shaped peanut butter and jelly sandwich instead of a standard square or triangle? Yes, please.

“My kids love being surprised every day by the different shapes I use,” said Dini Klein, founder of Prep + Rally, a site that offers meal-prepping tips. Sliding a butterly shape over the bread and cutting away the excess pieces takes seconds.

Curious about those kids who gobble up fruits and veggies without a fight? There’s a good chance those sides are being fashioned into kid-friendly shapes.

source Real Lunches of New York

“A cucumber is far more interesting to a child if it’s a star, heart, or any fun shape,” said Haber, of the Real Lunches of New York. “After all, we eat with our eyes first.”

These cutters are simple to use and they won’t even take up much space in your kitchen.

Shapers are also an efficient prep tool. You can serve the outer layer of a cucumber one day…

And the inner layer the following afternoon.

Jane Nicholson, of BebeandBear, said she’s a huge proponent of leaving zero waste. Any shreds of foods that don’t make it into a lunchbox are consumed by she or her husband, or they’re used for smoothies.

Cutouts can also encourage your child to develop a more sophisticated palate. These bear-shaped bites will help your kid graduate from grilled cheese to cheese plate in no time.

source Real Lunches of New York/Instagram

This one set of nine shapes is Haber’s go-to and can be used over and over again for fruits, veggies and desserts – pretty much anything you’d serve for lunch.

Play with pops of colors and textures like an artist would.

A standard cheese and tomato sandwich becomes a show-stopper once you cut the cheddar into slices and pair them with a matching vegetable. Green hummus with cucumbers just looks pretty and has the added bonus of being crunchy and smooth.

It’s often simply about inserting a splash of color, as was the case with this cream cheese-jelly, sprinkle sandwich.

To make this sandwich, Haber spread whipped cream cheese on the bottom slice of bread and then layered some jelly on top, except for the small spot she reserved for the star. Haber then cut out the shape on the top piece of bread (using one from this set) and filled the space in with rainbow sprinkles.

Add a special message to your child’s lunch (and get them reading) by using convenient letter cutouts.

There are infinite edible notes you can send your child using these cutouts.

Or just keep things really simple and include your child’s first initial.

Read more:

How to pack a nutritious school lunch in a few easy steps

23 ‘facts’ you learned about healthy eating and nutrition as a kid that are no longer true

What nutrition experts think about kids meals from 10 fast-food chains